Summer is close, we can feel the change of the weather, the heat starting to increase but not too much. The days are longer, afterwork drinks beckon and we look forward to meeting friends in the centre. What shall we do first? Aperitif? Some dinner? Walk by the lake? any excuse to embrace the evenings and delay returning home. After all, it’s summer. The options are rich - just a few steps to Parco Ciani and a beer at Lugano Marittima? (Lugano Marittima is a relaxed environment with wooden furnishings, background music and a wide choice of drinks and food offered by: Al Lido, Bar Crocodile, Just Cafè and Bee Restaurant. Mauri) Or why not stop in the centre and wait for the start of that concert on stage next to the Mojito bar? There should also be something in the Ciani grove, a little music can be good for the soul ... For many it is the most beautiful time of the year: time to enjoy the Estival Jazz offer, the LongLake and Buskers Festival.

The thought of knowing that soon we will feel the freshness of a dip in Lido San Domenico along with sunbathing on the raft of Riva Caccia. Long bike rides by the lakefront and looking forward to the Harley Davidson event that returns to town. Ah, summer! a season of parties, grottos, swimming in the lake and pedal boat trips. Concerts, jazz, blues, street food, children’s activities. Ah, summer!

Let’s now go back to reality. It is 2020 and the coronavirus has changed everything. Summer is approaching but sadly it will not be like the others. Private event organisers have already raised the white flag: the so-called zero edition of Estival Lugano is postponed to 2021, the Harley Davidsons will remain in the garage and the Summer Jamboree on the lake which had been scheduled for the first time in Lugano at the beginning of June will not enliven the banks of the Ceresio with rock and roll.

See you next year also for Estival Jazz and Blues To Bop. The public body, for its part, is still taking some time to understand what to do and above all how to do it.

If it were possible to carry out events during the summer months, we would like to do so whilst implementing the protection plan

“We are waiting for precise instructions from the Confederation enabling events with less than 1000 people. As a public body we can allow ourselves a more flexible attitude than private individuals and also intervene at the last minute to create smaller summer events that allow the city to come alive a little” confirms Roberto Badaracco head of the Department of Culture, Sports and Events.

The department. “If it were possible to carry out events in the summer months, we would like to be able to do it, clearly implementing the appropriate protection plan indicated by Bern”. Staggered entries, time slots, and controls: this is what you might expect in the coming months to be able to participate in an outdoor concert or to swim in the Lido. “It will be complicated, - emphasises Badaracco - but always better than having nothing. Our aim is to guarantee. It will be necessary to understand how to manage the beach at Parco Ciani and the Foce area. Even if decisions have not yet been officially taken, we will not only forget the thousands of people at Lugano Marittima, but the event itself. It all depends on the indications of the Confederation, but it is clear that if the limits are very restrictive, it will be necessary to understand if it makes sense to organise the event. For twenty or thirty people at a time? With a one hour stay limit to allow everyone to participate. There are many questions” explains Badaracco “we also need to arrange the private operators who should collaborate along this area. One thing seems almost certain - the Mojito bar in front of Piazza Manzoni will not reopen. It seems to us the most logical and sensible choice”.

What about the beaches?

“The Lido di Lugano will reopen we believe around the 20th but with severe measures that will completely change - entry will be in small groups and when one leaves another will be given access there will be no showers and a ‘limited number’ of swimming pools. Whilst for the two smaller beaches, San Domenico and Riva Caccia, the opening may not even become a reality. They are small structures and it could be very difficult, if not impossible, to respect the distance and spaces indicated in the protection plan. Access to the lake would therefore be greatly reduced, also considering the lack of public access ... and unfortunately it will be necessary to understand how to manage the beach at Parco Ciani and the Foce area” concludes Badaracco.

Ah, summer!

