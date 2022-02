As events unfold and circumstances dictate that choices must be made under pressure, there is always a risk lurking: that of making decisions whose exact implications are still difficult to assess. The Federal Council has adopted a line that seeks a difficult balance between participation in sanctions against Russia and Switzerland’s historic willingness to offer good offices in conflicts. A decision that internally has already attracted opposing criticism and that, like all positions that are not clear-cut, also leaves some shadows of ambiguity and could even have counterproductive effects.

There has certainly been a change of pace. Until Wednesday evening, prior to the invasion of Ukraine, the government had limited itself to saying that it would do its utmost to prevent Switzerland from becoming a platform for circumventing the sanctions imposed by the European Union, while suggesting that for the time being it would refrain from applying them. Yesterday Bern reiterated its firm condemnation of Russia’s violation of international law and, in accordance with senior officials, is ready to adhere to almost all of the sanctions announced so far by Brussels. To avoid taking part in the measures would be like ignoring the seriousness of Moscow’s unilateral intervention against another state and the threat it poses to the international order. The President of the Confederation Ignazio Cassis himself has reminded that being neutral does not mean being indifferent. Neutrality, in fact, should be understood as abstaining from providing military support to a party engaged in an armed conflict. Applying economic sanctions is compatible with a neutral policy. The fact that the Confederation does not intend to take measures on its own and that it will not take over all the measures of the EU does not affect the scope of its decision - it is still a question of adhesion to measures directed against a large country - but neither does it clarify it completely.

The press conference left open several questions regarding the nature of the measures, the timing and the strategy to be pursued.

Alongside some who have nevertheless judged this position as excessive, invoking the principle of neutrality, there are, on the contrary, those who still consider it too hesitant and confused, compared to the gravity of the situation. In 2014, on the occasion of the Russian invasion of Crimea, the Swiss had not joined the European sanctions and had managed to assert its good offices through the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. But this was a different context and on a much smaller scale. Bern now wants to ensure that it has room for negotiation so as not to jeopardize its role as mediator; an unbalanced intervention on the sanctions front would not be compatible with Swiss political tradition and could preclude the success of efforts to promote good offices.

Neutrality, in this perspective, is of fundamental importance. In order to be recognized as a mediator it is necessary to be credible in the first place. Switzerland, until the other day, had fulfilled its role. In addition to facilitating meetings at the highest level in Geneva, the FDFA had also organized a summit on Ukraine in Lugano in July.

It must be understood, however, how Switzerland intends to interpret the role of neutral country now that things are getting tough and have taken on completely different dimensions than a normal regional crisis. The situation is so compromised that diplomatic efforts may not even be needed or required. Switzerland has opted for a difficult balance and, as the basis of many «targets» of sanctions, must clarify in practice how it intends to implement them in order not to expose itself - because there is also this risk - to further international criticism.

©CdT.ch - Reproduction reserved

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata