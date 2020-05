Forty-Two new entrants were received from individual architectural firms and work communities for the competition to revamp various public spaces in the centre of Locarno. "We are very satisfied with the variety and the quality of all applications received” shared the town responsible for the Bruno Buzzini project “The jury will choose the 15 partners in the competition, knowing that it will be able to count on competent and prepared contestants". The competition is one of the strategic projects launched by the Town Hall in the current legislature.

The area highlighted runs from the Debarcadero crossroads to Piazza Castello and covers an area of ​​over 43,000 square meters. It will include aspects of great added value and quality, including Piazza Grande, Largo Zorzi, the public gardens and Piazzetta Remo Rossi, in front of the PalaCinema.

The candidates are architects and landscape architects mainly from Italy, and from beyond the Gotthard. There is no shortage of Ticinese architectural studios, a sign that the theme of the competition has aroused great interest.

Half of the 42 applications have come from work communities made up of 2 or 3 different studies, either by origin, or by experience and training. Finally, there are several young architects who will certainly be able to make their contribution following the procedure. "The Town Hall has expressed its eager for the jury to award 3 applications to enter the competition for young architects or landscape architects" along with "relied heavily on the variety of applications to encourage the development of multiple solutions, in a context characterised by different types of spaces and content”.

The jury will meet at the beginning of June to crown 10 to 15 participants. The Municipality will announce the winning project of the competition at the beginning of next year.

