The announcement of the death of the Mayor of Lugano Marco Borradori has spread beyond the Swiss borders. All the newspapers of the border provinces, from the «Prealpina» to the «Corriere di Como» have reported about it. Also some national media have spoken about the tragic event: the passing of Borradori has been reported for instance by the «Corriere della Sera», the «Fatto quotidiano» and the «Messaggero». There were numerous comments of condolences on social networks for the «man of communication», as the «Provincia di Como» described him. As well as the avalanche of «condolences», «rest in peace» and messages of sympathy to the mayor’s family, «he was a person of a very rare intellectual elegance these days», «politeness and good manners are unfortunately not for everyone. Especially in the world of politics», «a serious politician and above all a great mediator», «goodbye, with the knowledge that we do not have many people like you».