The Federal Council has approved a second supplement to the 2021 budget for a total amount of 411 million, of which 164 million is to address the coronavirus pandemic.

More than half of the sum, 233 million, is earmarked for the Rail Infrastructure Fund. It will be used to offset operating losses (102 million) in connection with the pandemic and to finance various expansion projects carried out ahead of schedule (125 million).

An additional 85 million will be added to the interest expense credit. The short-term debt to finance pandemic-related expenditures is growing at a slower pace than budgeted, so the negative interest income is also lower than anticipated, a statement explains.

In this second addition to the budget, 164 million is intended to address the pandemic and also includes the higher expenditures for the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). To date, Covid-related expenditures amount to 24.5 billion, including additional credits. In some areas, however, it is unlikely that all of the resources allocated will be used, and therefore the actual expenditures at the end of the year should be around 18.7 billion.

