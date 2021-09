Inflation is also accelerating in Switzerland, albeit to a lesser extent than elsewhere: prices rose slightly on a month-on-month basis in August and remain significantly higher on an annual basis. Based on the data published today by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), in the 8th month of the year the Consumer Price Index stood at 101.3 points, an increase of 0.2% compared to July and an increase of 0.9% over the twelve months.

In July the annual increase was 0.7% and in June 0.6%. This represents the fifth consecutive annual increase, after April put an end to a series of 14 months of decline, peaking negatively in May and June 2020 (-1.3%). Viewed from an international perspective, however, Swiss inflation can be regarded as limited: in the Eurozone the latest figure is +3.0%, in the United States +5.4%.

Coming back to the Confederation, the FSO states that the monthly increase in August can be accounted for by various factors, including the increase in rents and housing costs. Air travel and hotel stays have also become more expensive. By contrast, vehicle rental and medicines were less expensive.

Compared to July, prices of domestic products rose by 0.2% and those of imported products by 0.3%. On an annual basis the former are up 0.5%, the latter up 2.1%. The core inflation - which in the definition of the FSO is the overall inflation without fresh and seasonal products, energy and fuels - showed variations of +0.2% (month) and +0.4% (year).

The FSO also computes a Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), measured according to the methodology used in the European Union, with the objective of comparing Swiss data with that of EU nations. Viewed from this perspective, it shows an increase of +0.2% (month) and +0.8% (year).

For years, inflation in Switzerland - as in several other countries - has been either low or negative: it was zero in 2014, -1.1% in 2015, -0.4% in 2016, +0.5% in 2017, +0.9% in 2018, +0.4% in 2019 and -0.7% in 2020. Now it appears to be on the rise and the trend is being observed with attention at a global level: the debate is between those who believe that the rise in prices is only a temporary phase (this is the position of the central banks, which continue to date in stimulating the economy) and those who fear a return to levels of inflation not seen for decades, due precisely to the ultra-expansive policy practiced by those who mint money.

The effectiveness of the consumer price index in illustrating the cost of living as perceived by consumers is often at the center of great debate. This is particularly true in Switzerland because, for reasons of methodology, the rate calculated by Neuchâtel officials does not include premiums for basic health insurance, an expense item which is constantly on the rise in Swiss household budgets. The inflation rate set by the FSO is of great importance in a number of areas: from salary negotiations to rents and the setting of maintenance in the context of divorce.

