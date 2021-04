For some, an electric vehicle will never offer the sensory immersion of a powerful petrol engine at full chat. The whisper-quiet Porsche Taycan won’t placate petrolheads, but this remarkable car is more than a match, thanks to its sublime driving dynamics, superb build quality, cutting-edge technology and kerb appeal. Larger than a 911 and a little smaller than a Panamera, Porsche’s first fully electric car is a futuristic four-door sedan and a long-awaited rival to Tesla’s pioneering EV, the Model S. Designed to be electric from the outset, the batteries have been blended into the underbody to give a sleek silhouette - and the lowest center of gravity of any Porsche.

With a luxurious cabin for four adults and useful luggage space, it’s practical too. Priced from 129.100 CHF to 225.300 CHF, it comes in three versions - the 4S, Turbo and Turbos S. All three have a pair of electric motors - one on the front axle and one on the rear axle, thus making the cars all-wheel drive. The entry-level 4S comes with a 79.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, producing 530PS maximum power, a 0-100km/h time of 4.0 s and a top speed of 250 km/h. The Turbo and Turbos S fit a larger 93.4 kWh battery. The Turbo’s 680 PS helps it sprint to 100 km/h in 3.2 s (top speed 260 km/h), while the flagship Turbo S generates 761 PS and completes the 0-100km/h dash in just 2.8 s (maximum speed 260 km/h).

Whichever model you choose, the Taycan (pronounced “tie-con”) is supercar fast. More importantly for some, the driving range is up to 464 km. From our experience of driving the Turbo S, the range is certainly realistic, even after some spirited driving. However, range is one area where Tesla has the edge. On paper, its top-of-the-range Model S can keep going for more than 600 km. Weighing in at 2.3 tonnes (about the same as an SUV) the Taycan defies physics and is unbelievably agile, while the 4x4 drive and rear-axle steering give it a sports car feel and excellent traction. Instant torque, flat cornering and superb grip from those mighty rear tires add to the thrilling, sometimes playful, behind-the-wheel experience. The Taycan is a technical tour de force and the list of clever innovations is impressive. For instance, it features a two-speed rear gearbox (most EVs only have one speed), for maximum acceleration and a high-top speed.

It has also been future-proofed with an 800-volt electrical system, rather than the more common 400 volts, which means it will be able to benefit from ultra-rapid charging as it comes on stream. Inside, the low seated cabin features a minimalist dashboard with three large digital displays - two in the center console and one in front of the driver. Up ahead, the sculpted bonnet and raised wings are classic Porsche, while a glance back reveals muscular haunches. It will please vegans too, because it’s available with Porsche’s first leather-free interior. Sure, it won’t stir the soul like a flat-six or V8 but driving a Taycan requires a change of mindset. You may not get the high-octane soundtrack, but it’s gut-wrenchingly fast and you can have a normal conversation at high speed, cruising is gloriously refined, plus you know you’re helping to protect the planet from harmful emissions. Expect a full charge to take about 1.5 hours using a 50kW public charger, or around nine hours via an 11kW wallbox, which can be fitted at home or an office.

If you have access to a 270kW charger, then the Taycan can be charged up to 80% in as little as 23 minutes. And just like other electric cars, the Taycan charges the battery as it drives while coasting and via regenerative braking. No soft brakes here – Porsche has developed the smoothest and most responsive system we’ve ever experienced in an EV. Verdict: The all-new Porsche Taycan is a game-changing EV - an intoxicating blend of driver engagement, savage performance, technical wizardry, and surprising practicality.

