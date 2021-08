The funeral of Marco Borradori was celebrated in a surreal atmosphere of emotion, so much so that his death was unexpected and therefore shocking. Yesterday in Cornaredo disbelief was visible on the faces of those present. But the whole of Ticino was there - also in front of the television, if only with their thoughts - for the last farewell to a man, before that of a politician, gifted with an uncommon empathy, who through his death has put all of us in close, even physical, contact with an incredible and heartbreaking pain. His tragic death, which happened in a solitary, in a sweltering late morning in August, during a run, continues to haunt us, reminding us of our helplessness in the presence of fate, of that kind of destiny that casually decides when and how to break the cord of an existence that from being full, intense and perhaps at times wearing, as it is in the order of things, becomes - in the blink of an eye - thin and fragile, to the point of disappearing. A week away from the tragic news, the shock for the loss of the mayor of Lugano is in fact still very evident at all levels among the people of Ticino: the city and the canton are experiencing a crisis, as if unable to recover, to rise up, to restart.

It will take time to grieve, probably more time than you think. Yesterday, during the funeral ceremony, it was as though the thousands of faces covered by the masks were looking for his face, that of Marco Borradori, in the hope that sooner or later they would recognize him, always smiling, courteous and warm as always. His presence and his image were visible everywhere, in Cornaredo yesterday: in everyone’s thoughts, in the speeches, in all the moving and poignant words, sometimes broken by emotion, delivered inside the stadium. He who, more than many other politicians used to love being among the people, saw his generosity rewarded yesterday: the population decided in fact to stay close to him, as close as possible, granting him a last painful and sincere greeting. People of all ages walked with him in his last journey, in his final race.

Finally, there was applause only for him as he reached the finishing line of life. This was the confirmation, another after the enormous condolences and emotion that followed his death, that Marco Borradori was the people’s mayor, even of the citizens of other communities. He was highly appreciated for his kind manners and his availability, but also for his impressive equilibrium: and precisely because he was an empathetic and well-positioned person, his incoming successors have a task that is by no means easy. Marco Borradori’s legacy is a precious one, but also a difficult one: his premature death makes us understand that in the end the important thing is the moral depth of the leader more than the political orientation. And today, for some, perhaps in hindsight, it is clear that Marco Borradori had an outstanding dose of leadership, as well as an immense love for Lugano: a love that it will be the turn of his colleagues in the City Hall to rekindle.

