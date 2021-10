Expectations were justified by the realization of having to attend something, if not something new, certainly innovative within the traditional concerts of the Ticino Symphonic ensemble. And so it was. Beginning with the welcome in the LAC, whose Hall was converted into an unprecedented stage on which to present the multimedia project «Tracce» (Traces), created by the OSI in partnership with the Conservatory and the CISA (Conservatorio Internazionale di Scienze Audiovisive), involving a series of video and musical performance installations in various corners of the city with which musicians interact ( Markus Poschner, the principal, performed on Thursday evening).

OSI between Tchaikovsky and new experiments

The concert also presented some surprises: the first part was dedicated to a modern composition, Chamber Symphony no. 3 for piano, sax and strings by Sulchan Nassidse of Georgia, transcribed by Poschner under the title Traces to Now. 3 for piano, sax and string orchestra by the Georgian Sulchan Nassidse, written by Poschner with the title Traces to Nowhere: not an easy piece, with some features decidedly hard to listen to beyond a structural analysis and made slightly enjoyable only by a pleasant initial scenic-interpretative solution (the sax soloist Hugo Siegmeth who began to play in the audience only accompanied by Poschner’s very «bluesy» piano) as well as the extreme ability of the Ticino ensemble, capable of making an otherwise really «heavy» menu less digestible.

The second half of the evening was decidedly different, entrusted to Tchaikovsky’s Symphony no. 5 (the composer around whom the next two seasons of the OSI will revolve), without a doubt one of the most extraordinary and involving compositions of the end of the 19th century, in which the composer skillfully mixed all the musical influences that influenced his writing, offering a gentle, graceful but at the same time impressive and engaging fresco. In conclusion, a much more «pop» page than the initial one that was the perfect conclusion to an evening that ushered in a new way of thinking about classical concerts which, we hope, will not be an isolated episode.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata