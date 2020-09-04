A historic day - Monte Cenri Base Tunnel says hello to the world

The inaugaration of the Gotthard Base Tunnel is now a distant memory - Angela Merkel, Matteo Renzi and François Hollande were present and it was June 1st 2016 - Pollegio had been the choice of celebrations. The small town of lower Leventina was transformed for a few hours into the navel hub of the world - hosting three European leaders and other heads of state. Everyone praised Switzerland’s foresight.

Four years on another tunnel is to be launched into action and christened with champagne - that of Monte Ceneri. The unwelcome guest at the table is coronavirus. That cursed invisible enemy that has spoilt the plans for many months - forcing the Federal Office of Transport into a plan B.

Instead of 600 guests - the launch will welcome only 100 - with safety measure on high alert at all times and an obligation to wear a mask for the duration of the event. The only time you can openly smile without a mask will be at the buffet lunch - but one must not forget social distancing.

Arriving at the Giubiasco SBB station (where the Monteceneri Railway was unveiled in 1882) we head to the place of the event with the shuttle bus which has been organised for the occasion. We arrive at around 9.30 - the entrance controls are rigorous. The identification tag must be presented (and a mask). We look like a team of superheroes who are waiting for the first train to whizz by from the tunnel heading to Vezia - it may pass so fast it could take the virus with it. It will then return in time for the speeches of Simonetta Sommaruga, President of the Confederation and her colleagues Ignazio Cassis and Norman Gobbi, President of the Ticino government.

As a journalist I pride myself on time - today I am Clark Kent, Superman ‘faster than a bullet and more powerful than a locomotive’ but today it takes almost 10 minutes to reach the ceremony tent instead of 5 due to all the restrictions.

We enter the event, look around - a bit like one does when entering a party and you do not know a soul. All of us present with nametags on display. All with anti-Covid protection. Everyone slightly uneasy. It’s difficult to socialise like this.

We look out for colleagues and console ourselves with a coffee. In the meantime, out of the corner of our eye we choose the position where to position ourselves for the official part. Not in front but not too far behind. Better in the corner, somewhere with good visibility. There are four patrols of police guarding the perimeter - complete with a dog unit. Our mistress of ceremonies arrives - Miss Carla Norghauer looking elegany in a sky blue suit.

Part two involves meeting the team of experts who over twelve years, have given us a work of art, 15.4 kilometers long and costing 3.6 billion francs (they are the real superheroes).

The horn players of the Alps are preparing. They’ll perform shortly before the speeches wearing folklore costume and will enlighten us with typical Swiss sounds.

Part three - Let’s re-familiarise ourselves with the schedule of service for the 32nd time just in case I’ve missed an important detail. It is a day that we will remember for eternity. These are the events that make our history what it is - in just over an hour the first train will pass through the Monte Ceneri base tunnel. Ticino will never be the same again.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata