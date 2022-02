The 72nd edition of the Sanremo Festival was an extraordinary success. For a week it attracted the attention of an entire country, overshadowing every other event (even Inter and Milan brought forward their «derby scudetto» in order to avoid the concurrence with Amadeus and his team) and reached ratings that can only be compared to those obtained by the festival in the pre-internet and pre-social era: practically a geological era ago. And the exceptionality of the Festival lies precisely in this: in the fact that it reached its maximum audience during the period that is marking the definitive transition from the era of traditional TV, in which the viewer is a passive subject, to that of interactive entertainment transmitted by the Internet and social media especially. In a phase, in short, that should have penalized «dated» proposals such as that of Sanremo - whose formula and mechanisms have been essentially the same for half a century - the festival has been relaunched, doing the opposite of what was expected, i.e., by not moving much to the web but rather by bringing the audience of the Web to the good old TV, taking advantage of virality and the mechanisms that are created and developed in online contexts.

To put it simply, the success of Sanremo 2022 is due not only to an organizational machine that was able to bring together songs, singers, characters and situations capable of arousing the interest of an audience that spans eight to eighty years; the usual powerful PR apparatus deployed by RAI and the substantial and unspoken «support» provided by the competitors of the state radio and TV stations that for the entire week renounced a serious counter-programming, it was a phenomenon alien to the event, that the Festival has been able to exploit to bring water to its own mill. We refer to FantaSanremo, the latest and most recent version of those «fantasy sports» that have been spreading for years parallel to the main sporting events and that transform spectators into players by having them create virtual teams that obtain results depending on their performance in real situations. A game that from the world of sports has moved this year in a massive way on an equally competitive event such as the Festival, involving hundreds of thousands of players and an equally high number of onlookers. An audience that, being linked to the virtual universe, is usually not very accustomed to a «traditional» use of the events at the basis of their games, whose feedback is readily available afterwards.

The «genius» of Sanremo was precisely this: not only did they take note of the existence of this «fantasy» version, they even supported it and encouraged the singers to do the same, in order to spur players to follow the competition live and discover the benefits that their virtual teams would gain from the unforeseen pronunciation of code words, gestures and actions.It was a successful move, which allowed the Festival to reach new and interesting audiences ( role-playing shows in fact attract an audience ranging from 20 to 45 years old and with a high level of education - the most sought after by advertisers) and maintained a high level of audience even at times when, historically and logically, a decline was to be expected. In short, an unprecedented egg of Columbus that, if properly exploited, is capable not only of opening up new prospects for the show, but also of redefining its concept in a mixture of past and future, virtual and real, which until a few weeks ago was unimaginable.

