Thank you to the TASIS Parent Association «TPA» for providing the students with a wonderful Easter celebration featuring delicious food, beautiful decorations, and a surprise egg hunt! In addition to colored eggs filled with chocolate, 25 golden eggs were scattered around campus before students arrived yesterday morning. Students were given a set of clues to help them find the golden eggs, each of which came with a special prize. Later in the day, students had a chance to enjoy tasty Easter treats on the Kay Hamblin Terrace!