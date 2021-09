Mauro Massoni, who has been in Lugano since 2018, has had the opportunity to experience the work and commitment of the president of Navigazione Lago di Lugano: a visionary and highly capable entrepreneur not only in the transport field but also in the financial one.

We recall for example his commitment with the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Switzerland in Zurich and the Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Italy in Milan. Ferrazzini has strived over the years to increase the importance of navigation activity on the lakes of Ticino, encouraging transport and communication through cooperation with the Government Navigation Management.

The effort to build an efficient mobility system on the Ticino lakes is rooted in the Leuthard-Delrio Memorandum of Understanding, which was signed back in Lugano in 2016. A memorandum whose primary objective was and remains to further develop scheduled and tourist navigation on Lakes Maggiore and Ceresio, in partrnership with the Italian concessionaire.

As part of this agreement and the convention in force between both countries, an Italo-Swiss Management Consortium operates, a shining example of cross-border cooperation, of which Mr Ferrazzini has been a part representing the Swiss concessionaire from the beginning.

The electrification project of the Ticinesi lakes is particularly impressive. This project will take its first important step on September 14, when the electric motorboat Ceresio will be inaugurated in Lugano as “Elettrica Ceresio 1931”

This ground-breaking concept has all the necessary pre-requisites to become a project not only in Ticino and Switzerland but also across the border. A bridge to reinforce and strengthen the relationship between Switzerland and Italy.

The honor assigned by Mauro Massoni to Agostino Ferrazzini is a reason of prestige for the entire Canton of Ticino, considering its importance at the international level.

