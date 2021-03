A lifeline where outstretched hands offering a meal is essential to many. The shutters of Casa Martini serve dozens of lunches and dinners daily which provide an essential support for many. Thanks to generous targeted donations, the center (with social canteen) that opened just over a year ago in Via Vallemaggia, Locarno have decided to continue.

First lockdown

The initiative started in the spring of 2020, in combination with the first lockdown, which put many people and families in difficulty with the sudden closure of their jobs and also the closure of other facilities offering assistance. The second wave, in December, saw the service restored and since then it has continued to operate at full capacity. To date, on average, between forty and fifty meals are provided daily, with a range of between twenty and sixty per day. This service is active 7 days a week. To receive a lunch just arrive between 11.30 and 12 and between 18 and 18.30 for dinner. It should be noted, that at Easter a special menu will be proposed, both at noon and in the evening.

Increasing consultations

Meanwhile, the center was created by the Mutual Aid Society and entrusted to the Francesco di fra Martino Dotta Foundation. The night shelter for people who find themselves temporarily without housing is well underway and they are also supported in their search for new options. In addition, the number of requests for counseling for various types of hardship is constantly growing (with an average of two or three per day). The operators are working in this area with both direct help and by referring to other services active in the area.

