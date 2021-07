It is a long boulevard outside of downtown, in the floodplain area, next to Army Logistics. Possibly as a reminder of Giuseppe Motta’s tremendous involvement in Swiss economic and foreign policy in the early decades of the 1900s. These were turbulent years for Europe in general, which would lead to the First World War. The avenue dedicated to the former Federal Councillor - and the third in the history of the Canton of Ticino - is an thoroughfare that runs from the area of the Municipal Stadium to the river. A strategic sector for the City - where the Sports Center is located and the High School and the Cantonal School of Commerce are just a stone’s throw away - that honors the minister born in Airolo exactly 150 years ago. He took office 110 years ago, in 1911. He served until his death in 1940. He served five times as President of the Swiss Confederation and is remembered as one of the most fervent supporters of our country’s membership of the League of Nations. If you have any particular street in Bellinzona to tell us about or a hidden gem of the Turrita and its neighborhoods, please send us an e-mail to [email protected] We will try to satisfy your curiosity.