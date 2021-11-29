A look to the future after the citizens of Lugano vote ‘YES’ in favour of the sports and events complex

The State Council of Neuchâtel has raised the warning level to «orange»: as of Monday, masks are compulsory in all enclosed areas that are accessible to the public - The government of St. Gallen has also imposed a certificate for visitors to hospitals and homes for the elderly.
In August 2020, Mohadese Mirzaee became Afghanistan’s first female pilot - She left Kabul in a hurry, as soon as the Taliban returned - Now, from Bulgaria, she sends a signal to her fellow countrymen: «Life is not always as we want it to be, but I won’t give up».