A merger between Credit Suisse and UBS would face major obstacles

BANKING

The rumours arrived this morning like a bolt from the blue - according to the financial information portal Inside Paradeplatz, UBS and Credit Suisse are working towards a merger that could give birth to a new banking megacolossus. The portal reports that UBS chairman Axel Weber and Credit Suisse chairman Urs Rohner are in talks, and Weber has already notified Finance Minister Ueli Maurer as well as Finma of the discussions.

Di Dina Aletras / AMG e Roberto Giannetti OnTheSpot
©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

