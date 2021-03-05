  • 1
A minutes silence will be observed at 11:59 today

PANDEMIC

A minute’s silence will be observed for 9,300 victims lost to COVID-19 at 11:59 today - March 5th 2020 marks the first COVID-19 related death in Switzerland

Di ats OnTheSpot

Switzerland will commemorate the 9300 victims lost to coronavirus today. March 5, 2020 marks the first Covid-19-related death in the Confederation.

On Wednesday, Federal President Guy Parmelin called on the Swiss to observe a minute’s silence in memory of the victims. At the end churches will ring their bells.

This moment of silence is not only to remember the dead and express solidarity with those who have lost a loved one. The gesture is also intended to send a thought to those who are still suffering from illness, those who are recovering and those who have supported them during the process.

