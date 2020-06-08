A mysterious substance flows into the Ceresio

The waters of Ceresio sparkle – however last week a cloud appeared in the waters which aroused curiosity in Lugano. Passers-by could not fail to notice the discharge being spilled into the lake from the subsoil. The mysterious substance lasted a few minutes - then cleared. It is not the first time this has happened: in February, in front of the LAC, a reader witnessed a similar spill accompanied by a bad smell. Rummaging in the archives, other cases emerge. In June 2018 it had happened by the Lanchetta - where an oily patch had ended up in the Ceresio due to overflow after heavy rain. In 2014 the Rivetta Tell was hit several times. The pumping station in Piazza Indipendenza, battered from rainfall two years earlier was unable to direct all the incoming water to the Bioggio purifier during the most intense rainfall. That year the city had allocated 1.5 million to strengthen it and in 2015 the works started-which have not yet been completed. The problem it seems is upstream: on a large part of the land there are no systems to separate the clear (including meteoric) from the dark ones. So, when it rains a lot, the volume becomes difficult to contain. Maybe the same thing happened at the Belvedere. This also could be due to the age of buildings that do not have modern disposal systems, new builds are required. But it's just a theory. Maurizio Solcà, head of the City's infrastructure construction service says “At that point the Giroggio and Tassino rivers converge into the Ceresio. Following the thunderstorms of these days it is probable that in some places these side walls have been partially eroded and that the loose soil has clouded the waters. I don't think the situation is alarming: in a short time the lake returned to normal”.