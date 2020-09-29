A narrow outcome on the discussions of fighter planes: Giovanni Galli’s comments

The very narrow yes to the principle of spending 6 billion for the purchase of the new jets gives certainties but at the same time leaves open questions. Certainly - and this is what matters most - there is that Switzerland, barring surprises, will be able to continue the selection procedure to renew a fleet composed of aircraft that will end their life cycle in 2030 and others that are practically useless in case of real engagement.

Within ten years, the country will have the means to continue to guarantee the protection of airspace, and therefore to maintain a credible army, ready to respond to a wide range of threats, even those that seem less likely at this time. A no would have meant in fact the renunciation of air defense and opened a phase of uncertainty for the army itself, which without adequate coverage in the skies would no longer have the means to carry out the mission that the Constitution assigns to it. For the entire institution it would have been a very hard blow, which could have also jeopardized other objectives of modernization. And last but not least, Switzerland should, in fact, have to hand over the protection of its airspace to surrounding countries in the future. and therefore to maintain a credible army, ready to respond to a wide range of threats, even those that seem less likely at this time.

The surprise result is partly explained by contingent factors. The first is that, beyond the polls, it was a comparison with a handicap start. After the Gripen debacle it was not easy to get back on top and regain consensus, making people understand the importance of military aviation for security policy. The «Air2030» project was the last chance for the renewal of the fleet, but despite the broader political support compared to 2014 (this time the liberal Greens were added to the traditional bourgeois front), the more gradual and transparent approach by having avoided repeating the mistakes of the past, the message has struggled to get through. The second is the pandemic effect: it is difficult to say how much it weighed, but it allowed opponents to use new, easy-to-grip arguments against a billion-dollar investment. Thirdly, the PS in particular was adept at playing on the alternative of light and cheaper aircraft (which did not jeopardize the army) and not handing the campaign over to abolitionist circles.

Viola Amherd, however, passed her first test of fire and, as the first woman in charge of political defense, she managed to carry out a difficult dossier, which under her management was resized and refined. The history of popular voting teaches that the competent federal councilor can play a fundamental role in deciding the fate of a confrontation. The facts speak in favor of the Valaisian «minister», who also made clever communication choices in the countryside. But who now, having overcome the obstacle, must also be able to face the next phase.

If on the one hand the vote favors continuity, on the other it has also highlighted some nerves. A large part of the country does not consider traditional armed defense as an integral part of security policy. There is a rift between cities (which voted no) and campaigns / agglomerations; there is also one between regions, with a classic Röstigraben between the Latin part of the country and the Swiss-German one; and finally there are two categories of voters, young people and women, less and less inclined to give their support to the army. For Amherd, for the army itself and for the militia circles close to him, a double challenge is looming. On the one hand, that of carrying out the new jets (with a choice between Europe and the United States with significant political implications) and the other modernization projects of the armed forces which, in light of yesterday’s vote, they will again be challenged. On the other hand, as the Swiss Officers’ Society recognizes, that of promoting an internal debate capable of recovering a broad consensus around security policy.

