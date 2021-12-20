A necessary crackdown from Bern

New record of infections in Ticino, new cases of Omicron among Ambrì fans and players
Rising infections, calls to be tested (as in the case of the derby at the Gotthard Arena), . The pandemic of COVID-19 is not stopping, also in our Canton. This is why, before the holidays, the government has decided to organize an educational session with the general public. In attendance were the cantonal doctor, Giorgio Merlani, the cantonal pharmacist Giovan Maria Zanini and Ryan Pedevilla, head of the Military and Population Protection Section.