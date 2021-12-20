A necessary crackdown from Bern

The Swiss Federal Council is keen to avoid a new lockdown at all costs: in order to avert this dramatic possibility, it has decided, unsurprisingly but a little late, to speed up vaccinations, particularly by authorizing the use of the so-called booster vaccine four months - and no longer six - following the second dose. A move that confirms the concerns that have emerged about the long-term effectiveness of the vaccine, mainly as a result of the emergence of new variants due to the mutation of the virus; in fact, infections are growing even among those already immunized. Bern, on vaccines, has therefore decided to get serious: first of all by introducing a «2G» to all intents and purposes (on the basis of what happens in the rest of Europe) that excludes the not yet vaccinated from large parts of public life, and secondly by ordering seven million additional doses of the Moderna preparation and the same number of Pfizer/BioNTech. Sufficient quantities, taking into account the purchases already made this year, to ensure immunization - including booster shots - to the entire population.

The squeeze on the unvaccinated, on the other hand, was and is understandable: they are, in large part, to crowd the wards of hospitals, with a pressure on intensive care that in some regions is becoming suffocating. Inevitably, in such a context, the introduction of the certificate «healed-vaccinated», which puts skeptics in front of reality: like it or not, from now on for someone not immunized with at least two doses, the spaces of life become very limited, although antigenic tests are free. The scenario on the horizon is not reassuring: according to forecasts, the number of COVID patients will grow further and at the end of the year will be between 350 and 400 in intensive care.

To this must be added the infections caused by the Omicron variant. Vaccine and boosters will not be the panacea for all ills, but at least they will avoid the risk of spending the holidays in a hospital bed. The message that came from Bern yesterday, between the lines of painful and even contradictory decisions, is just that: and sorry if it is little.

