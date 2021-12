2021 is not ending as we had predicted and wished for: it was supposed to be the year of recovery, of almost exiting through the long tunnel of problems and worries created by the pandemic, and instead, we confess now that we’ re saying goodbye forever, we were disappointed, despite the fact that the arrival of vaccines advised - and must also continue to do so - some optimism and hope. That there were, certainly, but only to a certain point, accompanied by an undercurrent of hesitation and doubt. We had hoped that 2021 would be the year of resolutions, of recovery and revival, of the «breakthrough» into a renewed future, but instead we bitterly note that some features of this year have sadly followed those of the gloomy 2020: concerning the mood of the population, and the economy in every sector - in recovery but faced with an instability still to be governed - as well as the state of individual freedoms, which have been put to the test especially in these last few weeks so challenging and exhausting for everyone, including the writer, who has found himself having to deal with isolations and quarantines, the same ones that have affected quite a few families in our canton.

It confirms that not all the decisions made to bring the pandemic under control have been effective. We are now dealing with the Omicron variant, the latest scary name: it appears to be a virus that is objectively milder in its course and could represent the tail end of the pandemic. If it turns out to be such, it would really mark the entry into a 2022 quite unlike the year that is about to close.

But we too can do something, right now: we all, in fact, feel the desire to change the paradigm by which we have so far interpreted the pandemic reality, to the point of being overwhelmed, at times, by the number of infections and hospitalizations, losing sight of the broad horizon in which we move. The truth is that we should all strive to have a broader view of our lives, socially, emotionally and culturally: an attitude that is always accountable to ourselves and our neighbors - ça va sans dire - but is less frantic, enabling us to finally broaden our vision outside of a health context that seems to have engulfed everything until it flattens our existence.

Admittedly, the road to 2022 will still include vaccines, antigenic tests and coexistence with the virus - we can affirm this right now without fear of contradiction - but society, if it does not want to implode, will also require a less divisive communication (the social damage is becoming irretrievable, as we have seen in recent months) and a federal policy that, when it decides to come out of hibernation after the holidays, will focus only on achievable goals and will know how to be more concrete and dynamic.

The year 2022, as we write, must be the occasion for an expansion of individual and collective vision. We can’t afford a third year of only hospital atmospheres, with a social life «militarily» regulated. There is an urgent need for a change of course, we need to start looking not at the tree but at the forest, not just at the damned COVID but at the society and the economy that we want to rebuild immediately and for the coming years. If you want to lead a life thinking only of the virus, giving up much of your personal freedom, you risk finding yourself in a «paranoid society», to quote the head of the San Raffaele in Milan, Alberto Zangrillo.

Coronaviruses are among us and in us. By learning to live with them, without stopping at every turn, we will be able, with the essential help of scientific research, to slowly put the pandemic where it should be: in the corner.

From this point of view, freedom and health do not cancel each other out, on the contrary, they are complementary: the challenge that opens today at midnight is to succeed in putting them back together. This is our wish for all of you. It is our wish that 2022 will truly be the year of restart and rebirth.

