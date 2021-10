A new aircraft shuttle has arrived in Lugano, the second of its kind. It has ten seats, five of which can be converted into beds. It can travel at 913 km/h and reach cities like Moscow or Dubai in a few hours. A ceremony was organized for its unveiling last Saturday at the Agno airport, with several guests. All of them potential passengers and some of them have already booked a place on board of the new model. « This demonstrates the great interest that Lugano Airport continues to generate,« observed Raffaella Meledandri, director of Air Dynamic, the firm that has taken over the management of the new jet. A Falcon 2000 S which will be permanently stationed at Agno, and ready to welcome anyone who wishes to take flight without having to go through the whole rigmarole of ordinary mortals. «In three hours we can organise any type of flight - explains Meledandri - The client doesn’t have to worry about anything, we can do everything. Flying becomes an easy, comfortable and safe experience». Some will think that it is also expensive. «But the fares per person - answers Meledandri - are comparable to those of business class flights».

Experienced pilots

As an indication, getting the new Falcon to fly to and from London in a day can cost around 30,000 francs all-inclusive. Divided by ten people, that’s 3,000 francs per person. That may seem like a lot. But consider the invaluable advantage of not having to worry about anything. No lines, no waiting, no paperwork, no annoying neighbors. «The Pilatus PC-12 is very functional and cheaper. It costs about half as much. The new Falcon is more expensive but it is also more powerful. I would also like to underline that for both of our aircraft based at Agno we can rely on pilots who know the airport perfectly. This is not a secondary aspect, when it comes to landing on a runway that is not exactly easy».

Pre-pandemic levels

Despite the end of commercial flights and COVID-19. «In 2018 and 2019,« says Davide Pedrioli, director of Lugano Airport, «we counted approximately 8,000 general aviation movements per year. This year we should count between 7,500 and 8,000. It means that although the pandemic has partly reduced the movements of business people, the call for air traffic remains considerable. It is the result of a region that, for various reasons, continues to have the need to fly and therefore to be able to count on an effective airport». An airport that can only be delighted by the arrival of the new Falcon. «Air Dynamic - Pedrioli notes - has anticipated the increasing market demand. This type of air mobility is the direction towards which all Swiss regional airports are going or will have to go. Moreover, this new arrival is a pleasure because it is a sign of further consolidation of a company based at the airport that is showing great dynamism».

From Bublé to Zuckerberg

This company, while perhaps unknown to the general public in Ticino, has been able to build an impressive image over the years. Among Air Dynamic’s clients are celebrities of the caliber of Gwyneth Paltrow, Elton John, Michael Bublé and even Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook. «In Lugano we operate two aircraft, but we also have four helicopters in Italy and we offer our services on a global scale,« explains Meledandri. We respond to what is increasingly a need: to rely on professionals to be able to fly safely, comfortably and quickly without having to worry about anything».

