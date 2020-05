The first walkway, which will be built in the Cossio area, will take advantage of what remains of the old railway bridge, restoring its historical and architectural value and enhancing its characteristic metal and stone elements. The second will be built shortly after and will go down to Pregassona, on via Favadin. The project will allow pedestrians and cyclists to not have to access the main road which will start from the Cossio crossroads to Via Favadin. The new cycle path will allow users to avoid vehicular traffic offering safer travel. Whilst the upgrades are being made it will also enhance the characteristic elements of the old railway track. The projects fall within the plans of the second generation Luganese agglomeration plan (PAL2) and aim to significantly improve slow mobility in the areas between Cadro and Pregassona. The expected construction cost is approximately 1.7 million francs. The funding is divided into the following breakdown: 35% Confederation (within the Lugano agglomeration program), 36% Canton, 29% Luganese Regional Transport Commission (CRTL). During the duration of the works - which will continue until the summer of 2021 - vehicular traffic will be managed depending on the needs, through a traffic light system or with the help of security agents.