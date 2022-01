A new diving board and special maintenance works at the municipal Lido of Brissago in view of the summer season. The City Council has given the go-ahead for the 340 thousand francs needed to «revamp» the recreational facility that dates back to the early twentieth century and has more recently seen the construction of the swimming pool (1977) and subsequent renovations, the last of which in 2018, the building in the new central building that houses all services inside.