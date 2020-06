After a flurry of government decrees that have recently allowed Italians to move about again with fewer restrictions and a number of traders to reopen their businesses, today, 3 June, is the date for a new phase 2 update. Today is important and closes, perhaps definitively, a chapter of the coronavirus emergency, which has hit especially hard in neighbouring Lombardy.

Today’s date means the possibility - for the Swiss and in particular Ticino residents - to return to a restaurant over the border for something to drink. Or maybe for an ice cream, also in the company of family or friends who have been unreachable for months. Grocery shopping is still not allowed - the customs fine is one hundred francs - but it is apparently a matter of weeks.

In the meantime, until Bern gives the “all clear” (by the beginning of July), there is still some confusion about what will happen in the coming days and weeks. The Lavena Ponte Tresa border crossing points out that whoever goes to Italy, for whatever reason, must have a mask, which is still obligatory in the Lombardy Region. “No mask, no crossing”, says an official. It is expected therefore that during this initial phase - due to the checks on both sides of the border - some queuing could be necessary (as has already happened in the past).

Gradual recovery

If the restaurateurs of the provinces of Varese and Como can breathe a sigh of relief today, it’s also true that “the restart will be gradual, it will not happen quickly”, says Pasquale Scoca, 80-years-old, owner, along with his wife Maria and son Fabio, of the restaurant Europa in Lavena Ponte Tresa.

“We’ve been at a standstill for almost four months and like everyone else we’ve been heavily penalised”. In forty-five years of activity, Pasquale doesn’t remember “anything like this”. Coronavirus has hit everyone hard. Lavena Ponte Tresa, a town of five thousand people who rely on Ticino’s cross-border clientele, has suffered. “I imagine that in the immediate future, 20% of the clients will come from Switzerland, then things will stabilise again, it takes time”.

Sanitisation, social distancing, use of masks and body temperature measurements are now a constant in border bars and restaurants. “Before COVID, customers occupied up to 160 seats. Now, with two at each table,“ Pasquale continues, “we can serve a maximum of fifty. Losing two-thirds of our customers clearly affects costs: “In addition to the three members of our family, only two employees now work here, instead of four. But we remain confident of a slow recovery, also with take-away”.

Local customers

“If we can’t reopen to tourists it will be difficult”, says Gigi, 55 years old, owner for over thirty years of the Spuntino di Luino, a pizzeria with adjoining bar. The town on Lake Maggiore has also suffered from the absence of foreign customers, particularly from Switzerland and Germany. The markets helped to get things going a little: on Saturdays in Lavena Ponte Tresa and on Wednesdays in Luino, although a little small and with a local clientele. “We are motivated”, says Gigi, “my biggest regret is for those who couldn’t reopen and haven’t overcome this crisis”.

Return to normal

Adriano, 37 years old, owner of the Smeraldo restaurant in Runo and of the pastry shop of the same name in Lucca, notes that “3 June signifies a return to normality, we will be able to see our customers from Ticino and the rest of Switzerland, with whom we have developed friendly relations over the years”. There are, however, even experts, those who criticise the excess of rules. “The customer has to know that when entering the restaurant, they must wear a mask, measure their temperature and use hand sanitiser gel. They must also leave their name, surname and telephone number, for tracking in case of COVID. It’s not such a big deal, we’ll soon get used to it”. The rules also apply to hotels, says Giorgio Petrucci, 55-years-old, owner of the Internazionale of Luino. “The checks are there, but we’re ready for any change, flexibility is our bread and butter”.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata