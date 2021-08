Can you give us some advance information about the first issue of La Domenica that will be out this Sunday?

«It will be a first issue rich in ideas and, thankfully, in advertising: in fact, our commercial customers have welcomed enthusiastically the launch of a new Sunday newspaper, which will have 56 pages this Sunday. We have concentrated on a number of in-depth articles dealing with current affairs, particularly from the local area: we have highlighted a number of themes that we are certain will be of interest to our new readers».

To what kind of reader is La Domenica aimed at?

«To an audience that hopefully will be varied: it is not a subscription newspaper, but rather a complimentary one, therefore no one is excluded from our thoughts. Indeed, we hope that the younger generation can find or rediscover the pleasure of reading the paper, it being understood that we know the newspaper is a product that is appreciated by a slightly mature readership».

What sort of Sunday paper will it be?

«A newspaper that does not shout, that is also capable of representing the proactive voice of Sundays and highlights the realities of the area through stories, interviews, analyses and images. A «reading» newspaper, an in-depth analysis that cannot be read in a few minutes. On a Sunday, there’ s more desire and more time to enjoy reading, especially in the cold months: besides, there’ s a whole week to read it all, so there’ s no hurry, the Sunday paper doesn’ t get old as fast as the daily. The insights will also come from the national and international news, but especially from the regional and local ones, from our region».

Will there be any interaction with the editorial staff of Corriere del Ticino?

«We will exploit the synergies, especially with regard to sports, which will return to the Sunday paper with an extremely ambitious project: in addition to creating a new title - La Domenica - we have decided to revitalize L’Eco dello Sport, which will open its second issue. We will take advantage of all of Saturday’s current events, from soccer to field hockey to motors, and we will give a touch of «amarcord» to the new publication. La Domenica is not a seventh edition of the Corriere del Ticino, though some distinctive graphic traits might suggest it: in fact, we have once again entrusted the Spanish studio Wenceslau News Design of Enzo Iaccheo, who has already designed the Corriere. But what we’re launching on Sunday is in reality a publication that works with an ad hoc editorial staff, independent of the dynamics of the newspaper».

So, separate editorial staff, but a single editor in charge of both the Sunday edition and the daily. Is it really possible to distinguish between the two editorial products?

«The publisher, along with the general manager Alessandro Colombi - whom I shared and implemented the project with from the very beginning - suggested this double role: I accepted with enthusiasm. For La Domenica we have relied on an experienced editor-in-chief such as Mauro Spignesi, who has worked at the Caffè for many years. I am sure that our structure will work well and that it will allow us to create different contents, a further added value compared to the six editions of the newspaper. The editorial staff works with commitment and there is a lot of fellowship: now we are only eager to see the first edition printed».

New distribution boxes have been placed in 400 locations throughout the canton and are bright red in color.

«We chose a color that will attract and capture the attention of those passing by, but it is also a familiar color. In fact, Corriere del Ticino has been using red for some time now, and it is also present on the front page of the newspaper. And so it will also be for La Domenica. Five companies active in our area worked on the project for the new boxes: we will report on them in our first edition».

