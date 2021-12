From Tuesday, December 14, Mendrisiotto will be able to take advantage of a new Cantonal Vaccination Center at the Palapenz in Chiasso which will replace, as of next week, the existing one located at the Civil Protection Center «Canavée» in Mendrisio. Today the Cantonal Department of Health and Social Affairs has announced. This move will increase the number of appointments and, consequently, extend the vaccination services available to the citizens of Mendrisiotto. Appointments for people who have registered for the Mendrisio Center will be automatically moved to the Chiasso Center, the date and time will not change. These individuals will receive, in the course of the day, a text message confirming the change of location.

The Palapenz Vaccination Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. between Tuesday, December 14 and Sunday, December 19. Later opening dates will be posted on the Cantons website and will also be displayed directly on the registration platform.

Starting January 13, 2022, the Mendrisiotto Vaccination Center will then move again to the Covered Market in Mendrisio.

The Department would like to point out that for a booster dose it is necessary to book an appointment through the online platform (www.ti.ch/vaccinazione) or by phone through the toll-free number 0800 128 128 (every day from 8:00 to 17:30).

Those who have not yet been vaccinated can also receive their first dose in «walk-in» mode, i.e. without the need to make an appointment, at the Chiasso Center or at one of the other cantonal centers. The list and the opening days are available on www.ti.ch/vaccinazione.

