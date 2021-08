The death, suddenly of Marco Borradori, left us disarmed and dismayed and is a reminder of our fragility, a reminder of our precariousness, of the fact that we are passing through this land that we love dearly but which is sometimes very difficult in its unexpected tragedies, individually or collectively. I last met Marco Borradori five days ago, during the Locarno Film Festival: the perfect context for a light and cheerful conversation, that he could momentarily put aside his worries about the political situation in Lugano and the turbulent start of the legislature which has put the City Hall, and particularly those who represent it personally - the mayor - under extreme pressure. Our common passion for the joy of running and his upcoming race had always been the discussion to reconnect: we discussed the stopwatch, the distances, the routes on which one should train on and so on - in the city or just outside, the preparations for the StraLugano - an event not to be missed - and then the crowning of a dream for him, his participation in the New York Marathon for which he had been training for. And this is exactly our conversation in Locarno, in the midst of the energy of an event that was starting to revive again after the dark interruption of the pandemic.

However, last week, Marco Borradori expressed his tiredness, his exhaustion: surprising for someone as lively as him, a man ready to put on a brave face, also on the political level, and always the eternal optimist. Today, when I listen to his memory again, I remember that admission - almost a confidence - which has an ominous taste and at the same time seems to be a premonition of what was perhaps no longer going as it should. Running, for him, was nonetheless the perfect antidote to the stresses of everyday life: this is why those who practise running do not look at the heat or the cold, the sun or the rain. It is likely that Marco Borradori felt the need to go out on Tuesday to free his mind, to indulge in an hour of leisure in a world that for runners is almost a kind of parallel reality, a sort of thought-free bubble. Perhaps in the hope of rediscovering, through sweat and endorphins, the energy and clarity that he had in fact revealed to have lost a bit in recent times, and, let’s face it, so exhausting. But it was certainly not the race that betrayed him: the timing of our last breath is in fact a mysterious as well as an unfathomable one. For us all. Now that Marco Borradori is no longer with us - and we cannot believe that this is really the case - his smiling elegance, his polite manners, his calm and conciliatory tones, his warmth as a person, even before his political personality, will remain in our eyes and minds: this is the reason for which we will always hold him in esteem and admiration. A feeling, the last one - we believe - shared by all, including those who did not share his opinion.