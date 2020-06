It’s been a month tomorrow that we reopened across Ticino; a resurgence of the pandemic was expected – fortunately, it has been very low. Are you surprised? Is there an explanation for this?

Surprised? Yes, I am - but it's a positive surprise: I am very happy with how things are going. In the past nine days we have seen only one positive case and this case was already recorded – but we must be very careful, we are aware it is still around us: we carry out 150 to 200 tests daily. The circulation of Sars-CoV-2 is therefore significantly reduced. There is currently no explanation as to why we are no longer infected. But let’s take into consideration that - initial lockdowns along with intense measures of hygiene and social distancing have certainly led to a massive slowdown in the spread of the pandemic. Let’s look at a few factors - do you recall the last time you shook someone's hand? Exactly... the public is learning to live with these changes. Our world has changed and is changing – this plays a fundamental role. The second reflection is linked to the low numbers: a restart of the pandemic would however be slower. The third reflection concerns the possibility of a mutation of the virus that modifies its spread. However, I am not inclined to believe these hypotheses. There are no cases because we, while going to look for the virus, do not find it along with today, those with even minimal symptoms run to the doctor. Or at least I hope so. Finally, as regards the hypothesis of seasonality, it is sufficient to consider Brazil - a hot country - which has an incidence higher than that of England and the United States. We are talking about 120 cases per million inhabitants. The same incidence we had in Switzerland at the peak".

In light of the low number of infections, and with the permission of larger groups less fearful?

Purely superstitious purposes, since I had criticised the reopening of 11 May - mistakenly - I criticised these too. Net of irony: I would never have said it. I have always argued that loosening was necessary, yes, as long as we are guarded by systems such as contact tracing and adequate protection measures. In fact, blaming the latest slack would be wrong. The only fear I have, is that loosening leads people to forget about hygiene measures. This mistake should not be made, as it would also be wrong to believe that the pandemic is part of the past. This thought is humanly understandable, of course, but it is a dangerous thought.

You have always been opposed to opening customs with Italy. A few days after the generalised go-ahead (scheduled for June 15), are you still of the same opinion?

The combination of slack, lower guard level and total openness with Italy but also with other countries is potentially explosive. There are nations, as seen, that have a still higher incidence of the disease than ours. So, if visitors from areas where the virus still circulates arrive, a rapid restart in Ticino would also be possible. A bit like a wildfire.

The data coming from the schools tell us that for the moment there have been no cases of contagion. Does it surprise you?

There has been a lot of discussion about the closure of schools. This is because such measures are envisaged in the major influenza pandemic plans, including the Swiss one. In fact, children are the driving force of contagion. Children are multipliers, they are the engine of influence. For coronavirus, however, this is not the case. The data concerning the youngest arrived a little late, otherwise it would have been perfectly possible to avoid closing schools in Switzerland. But at that peak moment it was honestly difficult to tell people that schools would remain open to the bitter end, it is understandable. The reopening of the schools on 11 May was, however, done with great professionalism, tranquillity, and knowledge of the facts in the light of the data concerning children.

Recently you said that the second wave will take place. Can you clarify where this statement comes from?

I take a step back, and first of all I explain why in my opinion the virus has not disappeared. The population is vulnerable when compared to a new virus, such as Sars-CoV-2. In fact, nobody has antibodies. Only those who made the disease could have protection. The rest are all vulnerable. That said, a disease stops in two cases: when the population is vaccinated or when herd immunity reaches 60% of the population. In Ticino probably 5-10% of the inhabitants came into contact with the coronavirus which means that 90-95% of Ticino's are vulnerable. For the moment, the virus is circulating little, yes, but if cases come from outside, then the pandemic may start again - especially in the fall, when people are happy indoors in confined spaces and not in the open air. However, it is likely that the second wave will be less severe than the first: some will have antibodies, for example, but more generally people will be more attentive to protective measures.

Is it likely to imagine a Ticino without COVID in the future?

If you had asked me this in May I would have said no. Today, however, the situation is different and during the summer I don't think we will have a second wave. There may be isolated outbreaks, because people will start to circulate even outside Ticino and Switzerland. However, net of these cases, it is conceivable that for a few consecutive weeks we will have practically no new cases. Let's say that throughout the month of June the situation will remain stable. More generally, it will be a quiet summer, with few limited cases. It is in October that we can expect a real restart for the reasons listed above.

Finally, we come to serological testing: your office has asked 1,500 people to participate in the test, however less than a thousand have so far signed up. Was the response low? And how are you going to reach the expected number?

Today we are around 1,000 participants. About 250 people refused, another 200 never replied. I believe that in the end we will have more or less 1,100 people tested. A much higher number than the minimum imposed by the statistics, which is the representative sample. The response was therefore excellent.

