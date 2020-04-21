A project to combat loneliness together

About a month and a half ago, while many solidarity initiatives were born, the Global Shapers Lugano Hub association, with the help of professional psychologists Virginia Negri and Michele Kruisinga, created SwissConverge.com: an online space dedicated to emotional and psychological wellbeing, aimed at all the people who, during this period, have seen their daily life suddenly change due to the COVID-19 emergency. SwissConverge is a non-profit initiative, aimed at bringing together concrete support and useful information, in one central point, to better address the current social distance.

Trained volunteers

Launched just under a month ago, the SwissConverge.com website offers emotional support to anyone who wants or needs to be heard with the possibility of contacting trained volunteers via chat. On SwissConverge you can also find articles written by psychologists - on topics such as managing one’s own emotions, how to explain quarantine to children, how to manage separation from the family, etc. -, but also articles on services and initiatives active in Ticino, or content for moments of leisure thanks to online events with training sessions, readings by authors, live music and much more.

At the service of the community

“As Global Shapers we wanted to help and we tried to bring together all those who, in the same way, felt that they had to make their own contribution and make a united front in this particular situation. In SwissConverge we found a place to do it.” This is how Roberta Franza, coordinator of the project SwissConverge and Shaper of the association Global Shapers Lugano hub, tells us about the birth of the initiative, born almost by chance, for the desire of a group of young people under 30 who, in addition to the voluntary activities carried out individually, have decided to put themselves at the service of the community with this project. Virginia Negri, psychologist and volunteer at SwissConverge, describes the objective of the platform as that of “uniting the individual skills of each of the volunteers in order to provide concrete help to people who have felt more lonely and isolated during this period of social distancing.”

A listen

Thanks to a great spirit of initiative and a lot of willingness to do, Lugano’s Global Shapers and all SwissConverge’s volunteers, have created a solid support platform, where even people who have never faced the need to talk about their emotions, fears and doubts, can easily have access to specialised people, able to provide them with the necessary listening, through a simple and multi-faceted site that also embraces lighter and more carefree aspects.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata