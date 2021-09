During a seven-year period, she cheated an elder man out of 1.7 million francs and a different person out of 200,000 francs, claiming that she wanted to start a family with both of them and that she needed the money for some medical operations to which she had to undergo. The case landed today in front of the Court of Criminal Assizes of which Judge Amos Pagnamenta presides, a 35 year old Romanian prostitute living in Mendrisiotto (defended by the lawyer Yasar Ravi) was sentenced to three years in prison (9 months to serve) , as well as deportation from Switzerland for a period of 10 years at the end of a case presented in an abbreviated form. To sustain the accusation was the public prosecutor Raffaella Rigamonti.

She encountered her two victims at a club in the Bellinzona area where she worked. The most serious case, the woman aged 35 obtained large sums of money from the man and starting in 2014, claiming various reasons. In particular, the necessity to make up for various operations for false illnesses (both of the woman and her family members). She also led him to believe that her feelings of affection towards him were mutual. The investigation was triggered by the same pattern concerning the other victim, although with smaller amounts over a single year. The inquiry was triggered by the relatives of one of the victims, who reported the abnormal expenditure from the accounts of their loved one.

The money has since disappeared. The woman claimed to have given it to the father of her daughter.

