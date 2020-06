Summer has begun, yet a summer not like any other - despite the latest and almost definitive easing of measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic we take into account the deep concern of three months ago. The alarm and disbelief at the number of deaths and infections that increased day after day. Today we can say that the storm is behind us - given the human turmoil the coronavirus has provoked - a faded memory. One thing is for sure we can also say that our canton has done extremely well: "How Ticino has preserved Switzerland" was the headline on Saturday's Thurgauer Zeitung, re-evaluating our role and our policies, sometimes misunderstood by Bern.

The authorities, for their part, and with good reason, continue to remind us on a regular basis that our behaviour and sense of responsibility towards ourselves and our neighbour is our duty and mission to avoid a second epidemic wave – the after effects of which we think and speak of less and less like an abstract piece of art – a changing dimension - more and more in the abstract but which according to some experts remains a sort of silent threat, ready to strike us suddenly.

It is true that we would find ourselves, perhaps, "a little more ready" on the technical level, but the psychological shock for a heavy return of the infections is an alert that may not be too much lower than the first. In short, a part of us still lives waiting for something that will or will not be, in a middle ground that looks so much like the desert of the Tartars; a strenuous wait and perhaps - it is the secret hope that we all cultivate - useless, even if in reality. In the novel by Dino Buzzati, the enemy arrives at the least expected moment, when the guard has now been hopelessly lowered, for exhaustion and for boredom.

Without a doubt, after the long-awaited loosening communicated last Friday by the Federal Council, optimism has returned to dominate. With modesty, of course, but it is now at the centre of the scene. It is also true that a summer spent with worry would be unforgivable: it would go against the very nature of a season that we associate with light-heartedness and childhood memories. As for holidays, ça va sans dire: long ones, real ones, original ones. Those that reload in our minds of which we carry inside like a sun throughout the September rentrée. A summer spent with a mask attached to our faces and with the main ingredient: disinfectant in our bag - a sensational paradox, even an oxymoron- However there are also those who consider the summer as regenerating and refreshing for mind and body. For some, in fact, it is a cruel and "undemocratic" season. Thesis? If you are young, rich and healthy, you can have fun and maybe even go abroad - keeping an eye on the restrictions and quarantines prepared by some countries - regardless of the price list and the strain of the trip. If you are elderly, poor or sick, however, the period that has just begun is a season that offers no respite, because merciless, warm and at times distressing, especially in the heat of mid-August of the cities, a period that conveys a sense of nostalgia that clashes with the cheerful atmosphere of the lake shores and the woods in the mountains.

But there is a "positive" after all: this year, with the limitations of travel, with these "holidays not holidays" promoted even by the businesses, even our elderly will be a little less left to themselves. The category most affected during the coronavirus, both in terms of deaths and measures restricting daily habits, will feel less alone: ​​it is indeed foreseeable and desirable that the "over 65" will spend a different summer, with children and grandchildren closer to them because they are "forced" to abandon dreams of glory and tropical holidays much more than in the past, on holidays of proximity having to avoid in many cases airplanes and trains (considered means of transport still at risk) the different family generations have the opportunity to recompact, to reconnect, to regather, to spend more time together and to reproduce - with very different temperatures, it is true, and under the plentiful array of mosquitoes - the typical winter picture of the homely hearth. The pandemic has highlighted the vulnerability of our old people and the importance of relationships to restore life and meaning to the years of longevity. Summer at the gates represents a unique opportunity to reward the elderly for all the sacrifices they have undergone (also for the health of all of us): it would be unforgivable to let it pass.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata