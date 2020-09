Migros is preparing to close a record 2020 in terms of earnings, thanks to the sale of the deficit companies (Interio and Globus) and the good performance of supermarkets. In times of teleworking, the management also views favourably small shops.

In an interview published by Bilanz, Fabrice Zumbrunnen, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Federation of Migros Cooperatives, explained that measures have been taken for some time to improve profitability. Which in fact has clearly improved, with an EBIT operating profit that went from 603 million in 2018 to 686 million in 2019.

‘This shows that the measures were right and that they have taken effect’ says the manager. ‘We also suffered many extraordinary negative effects last year. This year we will be able to offset the unfavourable impact of the coronavirus, especially thanks to supermarkets and companies in the department of commerce. Clearly, the travel industry will suffer a lot’ ”.

Is 2020 therefore a record-breaking overall?

With all the nuances and effects of the case, yes, replies the manager. “But this has a lot to do with the Commerce Department. It is no secret that the companies we no longer have in our portfolio were not profitable. The ones we have now are very successful, not only in terms of turnover, but also financially.

This also applies to Digitec Galaxus, the subsidiary active in online commerce. “I always said that with Digitec Galaxus we would make money and I explained that it took time. We have invested heavily and increased the offer from a few thousand items at launch to over a million today. Now we have already reached the objectives that were set for 2022.

Current demand continues to remain high, Zumbrunnen points out. This also applies to Ex Libris, LeShop and other online stores. The 51-year-old also says he watches what other big players in the industry are doing, such as Alibaba and Amazon.

Regarding the expansion of the network of stores, which has seen Migros and Coop particularly busy in recent years, a change of direction seems to be taking place. ‘In the retail trade there is a clear trend towards small formats. Proximity is particularly important even during the coronavirus crisis, the motto is no longer regional, but local’, explains the professional of Neo-Castellan origins.

If people work more at home, they will shop around the corner Zumbrunnen continues. This is why there will be even more space for formats like Denner, Migrolino or Voi. In the area of ​​large surfaces, however, we no longer intend to expand and maybe some point of sale will have to lower the shutters? ‘I can’t rule out the possibility that a branch will close here and there: we usually do it when we find a better location nearby’ he concludes.

