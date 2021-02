The food retail trade achieved a record turnover of almost 30 billion francs, an increase of more than 11 percent compared to 2019. On average, Swiss households spent 7,680 francs on food and drink. One in ten francs was spent on organic products.

Retail is the main distribution channel for Swiss agriculture. Last year, the Federal Office for Agriculture carried out an in-depth analysis based on a detailed overview of food expenditure in stores, excluding online shopping. The information is based on figures from the market research company Nielsen Switzerland and the Federal Statistical Office.

The analysis shows the turnover achieved by employees in the retail trade with food items that have a close link with Swiss agriculture. These include, for example, the groups of goods meat, milk, eggs, fruit or vegetables. With a turnover of 10.6 billion francs, the share of animal products in the total turnover of the food retail trade was 35.6 per cent. With a turnover of 4.1 billion, fruit, vegetables and potatoes achieved a share of 13.7 percent.

The retail chains

The classic retail trade occupies a dominant position: Migros, Coop, Volg and other stores generated sales of CHF 22.9 billion for foodstuffs, or 77% of total sales. Discounters, such as Denner and Aldi, totaled 17%, exceeding the 5 billion mark. Specialty shops, petrol stations and craft shops (bakeries, butchers, etc.) are at the bottom of the table with a turnover of 1.8 billion, which corresponds to a share of 6.1%.

Organic produce - especially eggs

The figures also show that private households spent an average of 820 francs in 2020 for purchasing organic food in the Swiss retail trade. More than one franc in ten was therefore spent on this sector. Organic eggs were particularly popular.

Regional differences

Regional differences also emerge from the analysis: in 2020, households in western Switzerland spent 4 per cent of their budget on fish compared to 2.1 per cent in German-speaking Switzerland; households in urban areas bought less meat and milk than those in rural regions and, finally, families with children had higher expenses for meat, while those without proportionately spent more on vegetables and alcohol.

