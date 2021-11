A watercolor by Vincent Van Gogh which was confiscated by the Nazis during the Second World War and has never been displayed in public since 1905 has set a new world record for a work on paper by the Dutch artist: at Christie’s auction in New York the colorful drawing that depicts sheaves of wheat, produced in 1888 in Arles, Provence, was sold last night for 35.9 million dollars to a buyer who was present in the hall of the Rockefeller Center, who requested to remain anonymous.

Proceeds from the sale of «Meules de Blé» (»Barns»), painted by Van Gogh in 1888, will be split between the current owner - the family of Texas oilman Edwin Cox - and the heirs of two Jewish families whose predecessors had owned it during the war and who finally agreed on the terms of the sale.

«It’s a tour de force of exceptional quality,« Giovanna Bertazzoni, the Italian head of Christie’s department dealing with art between the 19th and 20th centuries, said of the watercolor. It was an absolute record for a work on paper by the artist whose previous record stands at $14 million paid in 1997 for «La Moisson en Provence.»

The watercolor depicts a large barn against a backdrop of women at work in the wheat fields of Arles: it was last exhibited in public in 1905, part of a larger exhibition on Van Gogh at the Stedelijk in Amsterdam. Originally owned by Theo, the artist’s brother, it was bought in 1913 by Max Meirowsky, a Berlin industrialist.

Fleeing Germany in 1938 after Hitler’s seizure of power, Meirowsky had entrusted the «Haystacks» to Paul Graupe a Jewish gallery owner who worked in Paris and who in turn had sold it to Alexandrine de Rothschild, part of the Jewish banking family. At the outbreak of the war Alexandrine fled to Switzerland and the watercolor, along with the rest of her collection, was confiscated by the Nazis and taken to the Jeu de Paume, then transformed into a sorting center for «degenerate» or looted Jewish works of art. At that point, traces of the painting were lost. According to Christie’s it was taken to Kogl Castle in Austria, and probably also ended up in an unidentified private collection. «Barns» reappeared in 1978 at the Wildenstein & Co. gallery in New York, from which Cox bought it the following year.

Thursday’s Christie’s auction is just one of the big fall sales in New York: according to the Wall Street Journal, works worth at least $1.6 billion will change hands in the next two weeks. Christie’s, Sotheby’s and Phillips will offer at least 15 pieces valued at over twenty million dollars including Alberto Giacometti’s «The Nose» (estimate 70-90 million), a Mark Rothko (Number 7) with the same estimate, a giant Cy Twombly’s «Untitled (Peonies)» (40-60 million) and a Frida Kalho self-portrait (»Diego y yo») that has an estimate of 30 million. Fueling the bidding will be the dispersal of important private collections: the Cox collection is valued at $179 million, while the collection of the now ex-husbands Harry and Linda Macklowe has a default estimate at $600 million.

