The Swiss Air-Rescue Rega helped more than 12,000 patients for the first time last year. Operations using its helicopters were especially frequent, while its three ambulance jets also performed more missions than the previous year. Alongside its operational activities, Rega continued to support the Swiss authorities in their handling of the pandemic. Rega is especially pleased with the trust of the Swiss public in Rega: at the end of 2021, it was able to rely on the support of 3.678 million patrons, a net increase of 53,000 people over the previous year.

Rega’s 2021 was the busiest year in its history: its Operations Centre carried out a total of 18,017 missions, which represents an average of 50 interventions every 24 hours and 10.7 percent more than in the previous year. Rega’s crews transported around 34 patients per day (12,284, +10.3 %). The number of patients and the number of missions are not entirely identical, as, for example, during Rega’s missions, several patients may be on board, exploration flights are carried out without the transport of patients, and Rega’s Operations Centre is also responsible for organising the interventions of the Swiss Alpine Club SAC mountain rescuers or the transport of animals for mountain agriculture.

Never before have there been so many missions by helicopter

Helicopter crews, who provide the population with primary medical care by air from 13 operating bases throughout Switzerland and a partner base, were particularly busy. Rega’s National Air Rescue Centre performed 14,330 missions, and the rescue helicopters flew 8.1 percent more than in the previous year. Both the number of rescue missions at the scene of the accident (8,444, +8.6 %) and the number of transfer flights from one hospital to another (2,854, +9.2 %) rose. In principle, the operational activity of rescue helicopters is prone to natural fluctuations. The numbers for 2021 reflect, among other things, good weather conditions during the summer and autumn and the recreational behavior of the Swiss population.

Increase in repatriations

Rega not only provides help in Switzerland, but worldwide. It ensures that patients who fall ill or have an accident abroad can be repatriated and given medical care on board any of its three ambulance jets or airliners. Last year, Rega crews repatriated 970 patients, 858 of whom were transported on board the ambulance jets (+32.6%) and 112 on airliners (+0.9%). The surge in repatriations is due to an increase in travel by the population compared to the first year of the pandemic, when international travel had declined significantly.

53,000 new Rega patrons

It is impossible to cover the costs of a professional air-rescue service, 365 days a year and 24 hours a day, with its highly qualified staff, state-of-the-art rescue helicopters and extensive network of operating bases. Thanks to their contributions, over 3.6 million patrons ensure that Rega can continue to fly. These subscriptions and donations cover around 60 percent more than half of Rega’s annual budget.

Rega is delighted with the 53,000 new patrons who have registered as of the end of 2021, which corresponds to a net increase of 1.4 percent - roughly the same as the number of inhabitants of Biel.

Transport of 702 Covid-19 patients and support for the authorities

In 2021, Rega transported a total of 702 (+53.9%) Covid-19 patients aboard its aircraft: 471 (+49.1%) by rescue helicopter and 231 (+65%) by ambulance jet. Furthermore, as in the previous year, it provided the authorities with support in managing the pandemic by carrying out additional activities: last year, for instance, at the request of the federal government, Rega’s Operations Centre also coordinated the occupation of intensive care units as a «national coordination center», supporting Swiss hospitals in doing so. In autumn 2021, as a « repatriation coordination center «, Rega also took on the task of coordinating transfer applications submitted by assistance companies in the case of intensive care patients who are domiciled in Switzerland.

Rega’s 2021 budget in Italian-speaking Switzerland

Rega Base Locarno: total missions 779 (2020: 842), of which 580 (2020: 606) are primary, 142 (2020: 184) secondary and 58 (2020: 48) non-medical

