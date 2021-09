From January 1, 2022 the tax applied for the management of solid urban waste (MSW) levied by the Cantonal Waste Management Company will drop from the current 160 to 150 francs per tonne (excluding VAT). The State Council announced that it is a reduction in costs from which the citizens themselves will benefit.

Starting in 2022, the municipalities will be able to reduce the quantity tax and set it at a minimum of 0.90 francs and a maximum of 1.20 francs per 35-liter bag (it is currently 0.95 - 1.25 francs), or 0.18 francs and 0.24 francs per kg in municipalities with a weight tax. These amounts will have to be adapted in a manner that is in direct proportion for bags of different volumes.