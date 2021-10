The social tensions linked to the pandemic shows no sign of abating, with consequences and repercussions also within the home. As we report on page 8 of La Domenica, since receiving the vaccination was also recommended for the 12 to 15 years, the topic has opened a heated debate among many parents. Any discussion, including the one on vaccination, must lead primarily to a cultural enrichment for the individual (and consequently for society). However it seems clear that - between one parent who says he is in favor and the other against - bearing the brunt of the controversy are, ultimately and with no gain neither emotionally nor culturally, mainly children. Once again, they run the risk of paying for their parents’ conflicting views. By now it is well established: one of the side effects of the vaccination campaign is to divide the population and to aggravate tempers.

The evidence we have gathered confirms that the tension in the family can skyrocket, until, for example, not to invite more relatives and friends with different thoughts than those of the host or hosts. This is almost an absurdity, in a country that has traditionally thought of itself as democratic and liberal. The fact that 62 percent of the population - based on a survey - has been implicated in conflicts of opinion on the subject of coronavirus and vaccinations gives a good idea of the situation, in some ways unreal, that we are experiencing.

The divide is clear and it will increasingly become so, unless we take serious action. In this panorama, families are no exception: to the contrary, the risk of transforming the characteristic hearth into a hotbed of daily altercations and even of threats, or even violence, is becoming even more concrete. In order to try and ease these tensions, the decision, announced on Friday by the Federal Council, to continue the rapid antigenic tests free of charge for all persons under 16 years of age is to be welcomed: the young can therefore feel a little bit freer on whether or not to adhere to the campaign and can also accompany their parents on family outings without feeling like an obstacle or, worse still, the cause of divisions or renunciations. Some disputes will, indeed, subside if not abate.

Recently, the news from the Netherlands of a judge who allowed a 12 year old to be vaccinated against COVID-19 caused a stir after the child went to court as his parents, separated, could not agree. The mother had given the child permission to have the vaccine administered, whereas the father had not, raising concerns over possible short- and long-term side effects. A case that is extreme, but which is the mirror of our society.

