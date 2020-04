The decision by the federal authorities to put a hold on all large events until the end of August has prompted all the major festivals to postpone. Bellinzona Beatles Days, Bellinzona Blues, Festate Chiasso and Connection Festival had already postponed their appointments to 2021 along with JazzAscona.

Starting with Moon & Stars which should have been held from 9th to 19th July in Piazza Grande in Locarno who had already begun by suspending ticket presales and then started to pre-alert its audience on possible ticket refunds. Details of which will be communicated in the next few hours.

The other two festivals that definitively raised the white flag yesterday were Vallemaggia Magic Blues which, taking note of the federal decisions, postponed its programme to 2021, as well as the Bellinzonese Castle On Air.

Summer in Ticino will sadly be without music, instead of which we are hopeful it may be replaced by many small events that are in compliance with the measures in force.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata