A tax mega amnesty to raise new capital, in a period of great financial difficulties. Asking for this, through a parliamentary initiative, is National Councillor Marco Romano (PPD), who is concerned both about the debt situation and the revenue shortfall that will be seen in the short term due to the coronavirus emergency. The requests to reduce the tax recovery period in the event of voluntary disclosure made by parliamentary acts in recent years have always been rejected. “In recent months, however, a new event has occurred defined by the Federal Council as the most serious since the Second World War that legitimises and requires a new reflection on the reduction of the fiscal period in the case of voluntary disclosure. Now more than ever,” says Romano, “we need resources to be introduced into the production cycle and which can strengthen the tax base. An amnesty is therefore justified. The last one was 50 years ago. Today we are in an exceptional situation which we must respond to with exceptional measures”.

Since 2010 the penalty-free self-declaration has been in force, a sort of mini amnesty with which the tax evaders are given the opportunity to report, once in a lifetime, undeclared assets. This measure makes it possible to avoid a fine and possible criminal proceedings, but provides for the repayment of unpaid taxes in the last ten years and the related interest. Especially in recent years, also due to the entry into force of the automatic exchange of information and fears of the end of banking secrecy for residents, many taxpayers have regularised their situation with the tax authorities. The resulting wealth is between 40 and 50 billion francs. Public authorities have also benefited from increased revenues.

A two-year window

Now Romano asks that the possibility of voluntary disclosure be allowed for two years, benefiting from a large amnesty on the amount theoretically due to the tax authorities. The recovery period for the deducted taxes would be reduced from the current ten to one year; the amount to be refunded would therefore be one tenth of what would be paid today. “The purpose of this proposal is to raise capital from income, inheritances or donations dating back more than ten years and which can therefore be declared without any deduction of VAT, federal taxes in general and social security contributions. This is capital that has been in place for a long time and is usually very substantial, and this measure can help to increase revenue during these difficult years”. The measure, according to the initiative, must also extend to the Withholding Tax Act.

At the federal level, the last attempt to pass an amnesty was made by Fabio Regazzi (PPD), after the Federal Supreme Court had annulled the Ticino public’s vote in 2015 in favour of a cantonal tax amnesty because it was deemed not to comply with higher law. For Romano, the road is therefore all uphill, not least because, in addition to questions of principle (ethics and fairness between taxpayers), those against will invoke the results of the mini amnesty. Won’t this attempt end in nothing too? “I reiterate that this is an exceptional and pragmatic measure. It will take 15 to 20 years to pay for this crisis. The burden for the next generation will be very heavy”, says Romano. “The mini amnesty has yielded a lot, but it has been requested by less than 150 taxpayers. This leads me to believe that there are many others and also a lot of hidden wealth”.

