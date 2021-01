A thousand infections due to mutated forms of the coronavirus have been detected in Switzerland so far, about half of which are attributable to the strain inappropriately designated as the English variant.

474 cases of contagion due to this lineage have been discovered, first released in England, bearing the scientific names (VOC 202012/01, B.1.1.7 and 20I / 501Y.V1). Keystone-ATS reported today.

Those caused by the South African variant, which specialists designate as (501.V2, B.1.351 or 20C / 501Y.V2) are 16. Of the 974 mutations compared to the «conventional» virus, 484 cannot be assigned to either strain.

Infections from non-»standard» forms are rapidly progressing: last Friday there were 674, compared to 582 the day before and 479 on Wednesday.

Another coronavirus mutation was recently detected in Brazil. This variant, the lineage (B.1.1.248) has not yet been found in Switzerland, according to the FOPH. The South American country, for which an entry ban is already in place, was also included on Wednesday on the list of quarantine states and territories.

B.1.1.248 is one of three variants classified as a concern by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the FOPH added. Like B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, it has mutations that can lead to greater transmissibility and a worsening of the epidemiological situation.

It reveals similarities to the mutation discovered in South Africa: both spread very rapidly in areas already severely affected by the previously prevalent variant.

Experts now want to clarify whether the immunity of people who have already survived a «conventional» coronavirus infection is worsened by the new viral strains.

Viruses - like living things - constantly exhibit mutations, that is, random changes in their genetic material. Some of them confer advantages on the pathogen - for example by making it easier to transmit - while others are harmless to humans.

