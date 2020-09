An accountant from Locarno was on the stand today in front of Judge Marco Villa in relation to crimes of embezzlement, through e-banking and money laundering. The woman, arrested in May 2017 admitted to having stolen one million francs from her employer, a garage in the region, diverting most of these funds to a ‘self-styled’ lover, an African from Benin and resident in French-speaking Switzerland, who she met on social media.

The public prosecutor Pablo Fäh, acknowledged that she had been duped and had kept only a small part of the stolen goods amounting to 40,000 francs - he proposed a three-year sentence of which 18 months must be expiated and the rest suspended for two years . In the afternoon we awair the speeches of the defense, entrusted to Stefano Steiger and of the private accusers represented by Maura Colombo. The sentence is expected already today or at the latest tomorrow morning.