The hotel sector situation is worsening and the forecasts for the winter season are alarming: the distress signal comes from the trade association HotellerieSuisse, which based on a survey among its members speaks of a wave of layoffs.

After the storm of the first phase of the pandemic, the second arrived, which has affected the hotel sector with all its strength, the organization said in a statement today. Activity is expected to decline in all areas with estimates for the coming months worsening significantly compared to the last survey that was taken in September.

90% of the sample - 450 Hotelleriesuisse members took thew survey asked between the 17th and 20th November - believe that in the period November 2020-February 2021 they will achieve a lower turnover than that of the corresponding last season; 8% expect similar values ​​and only 2% expect progression.

The pessimism is particularly marked for city structures (97%, 2%, 1%), struggling with the collapse of foreign demand and the complete collapse of business tourism, but it is largely prevalent also in the Alpine region (85 %, 12%, 3%). To cope with the situation, 66% of the hotels in the agglomerations were forced to lower their prices, a step also followed by 21% of Alpine hotels.

The challenge is therefore to lower costs and the number one measure is the staff: 53% of city hoteliers are laying off. 33% of city colleagues and 18% of mountain colleagues also move in the same direction.

77% of respondents also expect to have to resort to reduced work, an increase of 11 points compared to the September survey. In the city hotel sector, the share rises to 88%. In light of these developments, the fear of going bankrupt has increased: at the end of November, 8% judged the risk of bankruptcy high, compared to 6% two months earlier.

Those concerned believe that the most urgent measures to avoid closure are state aid for companies in serious difficulty due to the coronavirus (so-called hardship cases) and guaranteed interest-free loans. More than half (53%) of companies that have already applied for a Covid loan would still do so: in cities the percentage is significantly higher, equal to 64%).

