It is November 4, 2010. The phone rings in Ca San Giorgio, in Neggio: «Hello, Bonetti house». «Good morning, my name is birthday. Can I speak to Signora Matilde?». «One moment I pray, I’ll see if she’s at home ...». And the lady replies: «Yes, hello?» «Good morning madam, I’m your birthday, not one of the many, not an admirer (I know you don’t miss those), I’m a birthday, but this time very very special and today I obviously couldn’t miss it.» «Already ? I almost forgot about it, but you do you know, kind sir, these days I have so many people calling me; in what can I be useful to you? ». “I don’t need anything; I simply have the task, and the honor, of being able to personally congratulate you for an event that has something magical, a unique and unrepeatable historical moment. But while I’m there, tell me a secret: how do you play golf, tennis, ski, swim miles, organize dinners for a few close friends (apparently at least 40 people) and for friends (minimum 100 people)? How do you dedicate time to family, husband and four children, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, not counting the children of the brothers, and the children of their children, if I am not mistaken we are already approaching the fourth generation ... They tell me that you are always present for everyone, for your brothers up to the very last ones arrived in the big family. And again, how do you manage to be available for the hundreds of people who work daily, with all the problems of the case - in Corriere del Ticino - without forgetting the hours that you dedicate to «your» municipality of Neggio, to the parish council. How can you be almost simultaneously in Neggio, Milan, in the great capitals, in the Caribbean (and they tell me that she does not use the internet but only an agenda, however voluminous it may be) ... And, besides, how does she dedicate himself to the large garden, to grapes, and I could go on with the list at length, but I stop here? It is not possible, she must admit it ... ». «And that’s okay, since we are in such a particular year, and that you have called me on purpose, I can make tell you in confidence. Basically it’s simple, my dear birthday: I make use of double ... ». «A double? But it is amazing! Does it mean that there is a second Mrs. Matilde»?». “Well, actually one double would not be enough. I have two of them. You know, if you think, Saddam Hussein had four! This explains my presence thirty hours a day, sometimes in several places at the same time, between Milan, Lugano, home, Corriere, dinners and family. So I can dedicate myself to my husband, to children, to relatives, and to give comfort and affection to everyone and last but not least to take care of my problems. I too have gone through some really difficult moments, but fate has been my friend. While a double sleeps and regains strength, the other calls, calls, prepares greetings, goes to dinner. And so, those who know me feel me close, at any moment ... But please, do not divulge my little secret too much ... ». «Now everything is explained, dear Mrs. Matilde, how did I not get there alone in all these years ... I finally understood! After all, it could not be otherwise. How else could you be so present and available to everyone, for so many years, so tireless, an example of perseverance, refinement and authority? ». «Yes, one and three (obviously without wanting to exaggerate in comparisons ...)». «Dear Signora Matilde, thank you for letting me share in your secret. So many good wishes and to us when we celebrate three times thirty! ». “Thanks, of course, and thanks for your phone call, which made me so happy. Hearing it once a year is still more than enough for me ... Now I have to leave you ... My two doubles and I still have many things to do even before the sun sets on November 4th 2010 ... »