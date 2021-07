(Updated at 11) The A2 freeway has been partially reopened, after being closed in both directions, between Mendrisio and Lugano Sud, due to a landslide. The disruptions, according to TCS, are northbound, between Mendrisio and Melide/Bissone, and southbound, between Lugano-South and Mendrisio.

A large mudslide and debris flow has fallen on the A2 freeway in the area of Bissone, obstructing a large part of the northbound carriageway. The traffic was obstructed for a considerable length of time, but no one was reportedly involved.

In the meanwhile a long traffic jam has formed, especially for northbound traffic.

After the closure, the police cleared the freeway of cars and vehicles via the gates along the A2, diverting the traffic onto the cantonal road, which was also congested.

The TCS is asking road users to clear one lane to allow emergency vehicles to pass.

