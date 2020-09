It is thelast day of the trial in Zurich that sees two parents accused of having mistreated two children for years, locking them up at night and on weekends in the cellar. On the first day of the District Court trial, the prosecution had requested 15 years in prison for the father and thirteen for the mother. Today the defense attorneys requested the acquittal of their clients. The two former partners hold each other the responsibility for the disputed facts.

The defendant’s lawyer - a 48-year-old Swiss citizen - asked for the acquittal of her client, calling her a ‘very caring mother’ who was a victim of the terror regime established by her ex-spouse. Should the court establish that the woman was complicit in the mistreatment, the defense fought for a sentence of up to four years in prison.

The defenders lawyer (a 49-year-old painter from Kosovo) has blamed the woman for the incident and asked that her client be acquitted of all charges. According to the lawyer, the charges made by the public ministry are nothing more than ‘assumptions’ based on the prejudice that the man is to be considered a violent person.

The judgment of the trial is expected tomorrow afternoon. The former spouses are in particular accused of having locked up, beaten, humiliated and largely isolated a daughter and a son from the outside world daily.

According to the indictment, the abuses were committed between 2003 and 2010 in the Zurich home they shared with their seven children and two other children from previous relationships. The couple are also accused of regularly denying food to children. On one occasion, the mother also forced the girl to swallow her vomit and the boy his excrement.

Father and mother are accused of multiple serious personal injuries and repeated kidnappings. The man must also answer for sexual acts with children, sexual compulsion and endangering the life of others. The father also treated cruelly two other children he had with the woman and another daughter of the latter. The man would also have been responsible for sexual abuse to the girl, which lasted for years, and on one occasion he tried to strangle his ex-wife until she fainted.

The ordeal for the two sons who suffered the most serious abuse ended in December 2010, when they were placed in care. The girl was then 12 and the boy 11. Both were underweight and malnourished, exhibited childish behavior and had very limited vocabulary.

The mother who asked for placement in an institution was the one who turned to the guardianship authority - the Authority for the protection of minors and adults (APMA) did not yet exist - saying that ‘she could no longer bear them’.

The opening of the criminal investigation had to wait until 2017, when the younger sister of the two main victims denounced her father accusing him of sexual abuse. It was only at this point that the public ministry began its investigation and came across what the prosecutor who supported the accusation called a ‘regime of torture and terror’.

The man and woman were arrested a few months apart in 2018 and have been in security detention since then. The two children are now of age and must take a disability pension.

According to the prosecutor, the evidence against the two parents is overwhelming. The children - said the prosecutor at the opening of the trial - made statements ‘sober, credible and consistent with each other’. Other irrefutable clues emerged from statements made by teachers, neighbours, a home assistant, doctors who visited the children and several warnings of danger made to the authorities over the years.

