"You're never easy. One wrong word and you're fired". So begins the angry and at times moving story of a former Philipp Plein employee who describes life in the German designer's Lugano-based parent company. Alongside him, two other former employees decided to tell us about their experience. Each, understandably, asked to remain anonymous. From their revelations, a picture emerges of a culture in which the fear of being fired overnight reigns and in which "employees in meetings are insulted, in front of everyone", as our first interviewee explains. "Plein seems to like to make employees feel bad, from top managers to the receptionist to suppliers. He needs his court to feel like the king," he says, "which is how he defines himself. "I'm the best, I'm the king", he likes to repeat." From the collected evidence emerges a situation that does not differ from that already told in articles published in the past . But there are new factors at stake now. On the one hand, the coronavirus and its related economic crisis, putting jobs in jeopardy, and on the other, the state aid put in place to combat redundancies. However, redundancies continued at the House of Plein, where employee numbers went from 110 to 79 during the lockdown. In recent weeks, these cuts have led the OCST trade union to report the case to the Labour Inspectorate and for Socialist Movement councillors to consult the State Council.

A climate of uncertainty and fear reigns supreme in the Lugano offices, which has deteriorated further in recent months. We received confirmation that, before Easter, the remaining employees had their salaries reduced without any reduction in work, duties or responsibilities: "On Good Friday, an agreement to reduce salaries by up to 15% arrived by email. Anyone who refused was fired". "The letter also stated that, since we were closed for 2 months, - while continuing to work from home - the company strongly urged not to take holidays in August". A second former employee confirms what happened and talks about further significant reductions: "All the few remaining employees were given a 30%-50% reduced salary adjustment contract for coronavirus-related reasons. There have been cases in which employees with important roles didn't sign the new contract with the adjustment and, the following day, were given the letter of dismissal with immediate effect. In addition," he continues, "there are employees short-working at 50% but in reality, they're working 100%". Philipp Plein, when questioned, denied the layoffs. "It is absolutely untrue," he says, "that Group employees have been fired for refusing to accept salary reductions": this is the beginning of his lengthy stance, which we publish in full below.

As Paolo Coppi of OCST pointed out , one of the problems in the company is the lack of staff regulations. "The company," he explains in the light of the accounts reported in this article today, "is not affiliated with TicinoModa and there are no contacts with social partners". According to the trade unionist, it's important not to put all one's eggs in the same basket. "Generally speaking, in the Ticino fashion sector - a sector that employs thousands of people - the rules are followed, there is transparency and dialogue even in the most complicated situations: there are collective agreements, both in production and in administration, whose minimum conditions, although they can be improved, are well above the basic ones of the Code of Obligations and, therefore, well above those of Plein". One former employee confirms, "there is no such thing as a personnel department: it is Mr. Plein himself who hires, relocates and fires. For the last 6 months we've been waiting for Friday with anxiety: that's the day the dismissal letters arrive. A third former employee tells us that he has never been intimidated but that "the awareness of being fired at any moment was perhaps worse. There's not a relaxed atmosphere in the company and you live in psychological terror that one day you'll be fired for no reason but that perhaps that day will also be a liberation from all the accumulated stress". On the current crisis related to the coronavirus, he explains that "the company has taken advantage of the situation to continue restructuring using the pandemic as an excuse. Nothing has changed from before".

And if the fear of unemployment is the reason for staying in the company despite the situation, for some people losing their job has meant being able to sleep once again. "After an initial moment of disbelief at my dismissal, ever since that moment I can finally sleep 8 hours straight" says the interviewee.

How do you change an employment contract?

But how does the modification of an individual employment contract work? Giangiorgio Gargantini of UNIA replies: "According to the Swiss Code of Obligations, changes to an individual employment contract is valid only with the agreement of the parties. If the employee considers that he or she cannot continue the employment relationship, e.g. with the salary provided for in the new contract, the employer (who wants to change it) can give the employee notice. In reality, it's a dismissal." For those who would like to know more about this issue, please refer to the vademecum of the Chamber of Commerce of Canton Ticino .

The stylist's response: "We didn't fire anyone who said 'no'".

"It is absolutely untrue that employees of the Plein Group were fired for refusing to accept salary reductions". When questioned by us, Philipp Plein denies having fired workers who didn't accept the salary reduction proposed by the company. According to him, it is "an untrue and false accusation by some disgruntled employees and looking for opportunities which saddens us but doesn't scare us: it's not the first time it's happened and it won't be the last. The Group, he says, has always respected the law and acted ethically and responsibly in its industrial relations. We have already been subject to various audits by the labour inspection bodies, interviewing many employees without finding any irregularities. The Group has always cooperated with these bodies and has always shown absolute transparency".

We also asked the designer about the cuts made to date despite the short-working scheme. "The economic crisis," he says, "caused by the COVID emergency has had a very significant impact on the entire fashion industry and, in particular, on the Plein Group which, in 2020 and 2021, expects a drop in turnover of up to 40% and 20% respectively. This required the company to take a number of measures as part of the reorganisation of various company roles that had already begun before COVID. As in many other fashion and luxury groups, this has led to staff and salary reductions that have always been agreed with employees and accepted by the vast majority of them. It should be noted that these reductions have taken place on a global scale, in many countries around the world, and only marginally in Switzerland".

On short-time working, the designer explains that "according to Swiss law and unlike what has been suggested by the press and others, it is a support measure that does not exclude the termination of employment relationships and does not restrict the entrepreneur's freedom to determine the size and organisation of his business. The correct question, he says, is: how many jobs would have been lost if there hadn't been short-working to limit the damage? The goal of the Plein Group is to create a thriving business with stable and secure jobs. The Plein model is a successful model, completely self-financed even after the COVID measures, yet to make use of subsidised loans, and a genuine establishment in Ticino".

Finally, he says, "we are all rolling up our sleeves so that we can soon return to growth, expansion and hiring in various sectors. So far we have done so by creating well-being and employment and remaining agile and competitive, compliant with the laws and regulations of Ticino. And we did it without the need for any collective agreement. So," he concludes, "we are confident that we can continue to do so in the future".

