Ticino’s compulsory schools have been closed for a month now. Children and teenagers continue to do the exercises given by teachers and to follow the lessons but they do it from their own homes, with the help of technology and sometimes even parents. But how does distance learning work? We talked about it with Giulia, a middle school teacher who told us about the adventures and misadventures of the current state of affairs.

During the first week of school closure, each teacher contacted their students to find out which computer equipment they were using. “For better or worse, every household had a computer and those who didn’t were able to request one from the school or the canton,“ says Giulia. “Obviously, however, there are families with even two or three school-age children and they cannot be expected to connect to the home computer at the same time.”

So how are things organised?

“By Monday morning, we teachers load the material onto the Moodle platform and try to calculate the amount of exercises corresponding to the planned weekly hours and, just in case, we give less because it took a moment for the kids to get used to the new ways,“ she continues.

There are families with two or three kids of school age and you can’t expect them to connect to the home computer at the same time.

“In this way, pupils and their families can see what they have to do and plan their school week as early as Monday morning. Depending on the proposals made by the teacher, there may be videolessons through Microsoft Teams, perhaps organised in correspondence with the hours of lessons that should have been in the regular timetable, or simply exercises to do on their own. Also because online lessons require coordination and means that are not always be feasible for families and teachers themselves,“ Giulia says. “For our part we try to vary the content of the material provided as much as possible, alternating between themes, exercises, summaries and so on. We always invite those who can print the material to do so to spend less time in front of the screen but not everyone can.”

But how do teachers organise their work? “In the hours that correspond to the hours when we would have class with the children we are connected to the computer and we answer in real time their questions, concerns about corrections and give them the explanations required. Sometimes we provide them sheets to do the self-correction, but it’s still more time-consuming than it would take to look at the answers with them. Then, just as in ordinary teaching, everyone applies their own methods.

I have two very young children (2 and 4 years old) and a husband who works in the healthcare sector.

“In my case, having two very young children (2 and 4 years old) and a husband who works in the healthcare sector, management can sometimes be frantic,“ she says, laughing. Before the emergency, Giulia’s children were in fact often cared for by their grandparents and the oldest went to kindergarten, now they are very happy to have their mother at home “but it is not easy to make them understand that the time we spend together, now, I can no longer dedicate it entirely to playing with them or reading them a story, and it is not easy to say no when they seek your attention.” The consequence,“ she points out, “is that the work to be done for the pupils is very often interrupted by the two children, just as mothering is often paused by the pupils’ answers and corrections. “I clearly take advantage of the moments when my husband is there to share our tasks, but he too is often struggling with intense days of work and, consequently, the moments in which we are all together and relaxed have decreased significantly.”

Some kids are easily organised, others struggle more, but often, especially at this age, they are happy to manage themselves as they wish.

As far as the children are concerned, the reactions to this change in rhythms and habits have been different. “Some have easily organised themselves to follow the new system of work, others have struggled more and continue to have some difficulty with consistency, others have surprised me instead because they now seem to be even more productive than before.” “In general, especially at this age, they are happy to be able to organise and manage as they wish. It’s true that there is no shortage of ‘absconders’”, Giulia smiles, not denying it: “it happens that only half the exercises given out are returned.” “The children obviously have a lot of freedom and can’t always handle it well, which isn’t easy for parents either.”

Direct contact is missing which, for the teacher, is fundamental: sometimes it is enough to see the child’s reaction to understand if they are having difficulty

These are limits to of distance teaching, the “ugly side” as our interviewee calls it: “There is a lack of direct contact which, for those who teach, is a fundamental aspect: sometimes it is enough to see the child’s reaction when reading the exercise to understand if they are having difficulty or not, if the task bores them or excites them and, if so, one can intervene by remedial action.” “Now we upload the study material on Monday morning and until it is sent back, there is often not enough feedback and exchange. It takes a big slice of the beauty of the teacher’s work, of seeing the students in front of you and helping them learn, and we can’t wait to have them back.”

