Following the success of Il ladro di ragazze (The Girl Thief) and Latte e sangue (Milk and Blood), Le ammaliatrici (The Bewitched Women) is now available in bookstores. This is the third and final chapter of the successful literary saga, published by Gabriele Capelli, that Carlo Silini dedicated to the 17th century history of Ticino and its turbulent history, with a focus on the relationships between the then Swiss Bailiwick, the Duchy of Milan and the Catholic Church in full Counter-Reformation fervor, but also on the mixture of violence, inequalities and complicated human and social relationships that were characteristic of the period. We spoke with the author.

What does Le ammaliatrici have to offer us in terms of Ticino seventeenth century, as this was extensively explored in the two preceding novels?

«All and nothing. The period’s historical and even mythical background was already outlined in the previous books, where I tried to work behind the scenes of a well-known tale of the Mendrisiotto - that of the Mago di Cantone - but also investigating a historical chapter that is almost ignored today, that of the Convent of San Giovanni in Pedemonte in Como, which was one of the most important inquisitorial centers of the time. Therefore, I have developed the geographical question more, shifting it further south, and entering 17th century Milan where there is a myriad of stories that merit further investigation».

For example?

«The Accademia dei Facchini della Valle di Blenio (Academy of Porters of the Blenio Valley), a genuine association that did not exist, as it may seem, as a working corporation, but rather as a group of intellectual goliards and artists who nominally referred to the low seasonal laborers who came from the Blenio Valley, but also from the Verbano valleys to Milan to do the most humble jobs (marronai, monatti, facchini, in fact). It was an group that today we would define as «underground» in the Milan of the Counter-Reformation - therefore rather puritanical and moralistic - and could be found in taverns and social gatherings, where people wrote and recited joyful poems by mimicking a dialect that sounded like that of the Blenio Valley - but was not. This is one of the many stories that connected Ticino - or rather, the Swiss bailiwicks south of the Alps - to the Duchy of Milan, and on which I chose to expand the discussion, focusing on a phase of the seventeenth century in which, probably, the aforementioned group no longer existed

However, this extension of the geographical scope of the saga is not limited to Milan and the Blenio Valley - whose role, by the way, is also important for another element that the reader will discover - but also to the Maggia Valley...

«True: while in the first two books I focused mainly on the current Mendrisiotto and Comasco, in this one I wanted to start from Vallemaggia, from Cevio and from the spectacular small grottos behind the parish church of San Giovanni, the splüi, natural shelters that were created after a landslide centuries ago. This is for two reasons: because these places fascinate me, but also because, while doing research for the novel, I discovered that some time ago a 17th century health booklet was found in Vallemaggia. It contained a series of recipes, magic formulas, and herbal supplements to cure any illness of the body or the spirit: from gout to impotence to demonic possession, etc. This is the large book I am writing. This is the big book that Bargniff, the male protagonist of the novel, always keeps with him».

While set in the same time period as The Girl Thief and Milk and Blood, there are a couple of occasions throughout The Bewitches that the novel’s time period is one «in which an era is ending.» How come?

« Because during the last decades of the seventeenth century, a period in which this trilogy closes, a new way of reasoning begins to take shape, even within the Catholic Church - and I refer especially to the high echelons of the Vatican - which is no longer that of the war against witches, of the campaign against the so-called «wicked». In fact, in those years, the fight against evil moved to a more sophisticated terrain where the enemies were heretics and Protestants. And here are the first instances of the Enlightenment that would emerge a century later through a different analysis of everything related to the world of the supernatural. In practice, not only witchcraft but also holiness itself and the false holiness phenomena began to be studied and decoded with a methodology similar to that with which we deal with «fake news» today. In fact, manuals of inquisition were created in order to demolish the idea that certain behaviors had to be traced back to the action of the devil or, vice versa, that specific actions are an absolute index of holiness. So much so that the last trials for witchcraft held in Milan dealt with the phenomenon of «false saints» or «living saints» as they were called, among which the last one was a certain Lucia Gambona of Gentilino».

From a narrative point of view, can we say that, compared to The Girl Thief and Milk and Blood, Le ammaliatrici, is a less historical and more of an adventure novel?

«Yes, the in-depth historical study was more evident in the first two chapters of the saga - partly because there it was a question of investigation and making people understand a world that I was discovering and trying to make readers discover. Here I was able to break out more in pure fiction.»

How difficult was it?

«It was really much easier. The only complicated thing was ending the trilogy. Because you have a responsibility to the characters you’ve created, but also to the reader who perhaps has special high expectations. However, from a storytelling point of view, everything is faster here, for those who write and probably also for those who read, exactly because you no longer have to reckon with and explain a lot of the historical and social aspects already addressed in the previous books.»

Le ammaliatrici, it says, closes definitively the story tied to its characters. However, this novel too, like the previous ones, has an open ending....

«I do not know if it is really an open ending. As far as I’m concerned, it isn’t - but I also said so at the end of the first and second book. In actual fact, I think I’ve concluded the trilogy and if I have left some windows open, I have not done so for the sake of being able to carry on with this theme tomorrow, but because one of the essential elements of the three books is magic, a level that you cannot explain. In all the three novels there are some aspects that are not resolved precisely because they are part of the world of magic and mystery. And this also happens in the third part of the saga».

The presentation tonight

«A stunning and visionary retelling of hidden history, revealing the end of an ancient and savage era, among love, revenge and loss, with the frantic pace of a thriller that keeps readers glued to every page. A text that moves, chills, amuses, outrages and makes you think in a luminous middle way between opera buffa and tragedy». So in the liner notes of Le ammaliatrici in which Carlo Silini continues the story begun with Il ladro di ragazze (2015), continued with Latte e sangue (2019), all published by Gabriele Capelli, and which has as its main protagonist Maddalena de Buziis, the «Madonna-strega» of the Swiss bailiwicks who intersects with that of another young woman poised «between devil and sanctity», Maria del Maté, and other characters who, in a mix of history and fantasy, offer another admirable fresco of the seventeenth century Lombardy and Ticino. Le ammaliatrici will be officially presented tonight, at 8.30 pm, in the Aula Magna of the Canavée School in Mendrisio by the author Carlo Silini in dialogue with the writer Mattia Bertoldi.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata